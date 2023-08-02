Iowa State athletics has been under fire since it was reported that projected starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers gambled on games, including those of Iowa State, and walked away from the football team.

Now, Iowa State OL Dodge Sauser and wrestler Paniro Johnson have also been charged with the same.

According to the criminal complaint, Dodge Sauser placed approximately 113 mobile/online wagers totaling over $3,075. Approximately 12 of those wagers were placed on Iowa State football including games in 2022 against Ohio, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Paniro Johnson placed approximately 1,283 mobile/online wagers totaling over $45,640, with 25 of those being on Iowa State sporting events. Johnson, who is the reigning Big-12 champion at 149 pounds, was geared to be a top national contender at his weight.

Sauser and Johnson are now expected to be ineligible to compete in their sports and would need to be reinstated in order to come back.

Currently, neither of them has spoken publicly or through their attorney on the incident. Whether or not they will is to be seen, but it is another blow to Iowa State athletics.

Hunter Dekkers walks away from the football team

Hunter Dekkers was the first name to be publicized. He was in line to be the teams starting quarterback, and after the news became public, the player's attorney, Mark Weinhardt, released a statement saying the quarterback will plead not guilty to the charges, but will step away from the football team:

"So he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge, Hunter has informed the University and the coaching staff that he cannot participate in fall football camp"

As of now, Dekkers hasn't publicly spoken about the incident himself.

