The rumor mill has been churning continuously about the future of coach Jim Harbaugh with the Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh has been linked with a new coaching job in the NFL. After the recent sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor has been on thin ice. The most prominent rumor has been about him taking up the coaching job of the Los Angeles Chargers.

So, if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL in the coming days, who would be his successor and lead the Michigan Wolverines in the future?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to ESPN radio host Matt Mascona, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly allegedly could be the possible solution to the woes in Ann Arbor.

Recently, Mascona said that he's certain that Brian Kelly would leave the Tigers if he's offered a job as the coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

That led to the rumor mill churning once again that if Jim Harbaugh decides to leave the college football scene following the increasing backlash of the sign-stealing scandal, Kelly would jump ship and set sail for Ann Arbor for a new journey.

"If Michigan pursues Brian Kelly, he would leave LSU for Michigan. I am confident in saying that." Mascona said.

Expand Tweet

In a way, Kelly leaving for Ann Arbor makes sense for him geographically and considering his experience. He has spent most of his coaching career in that region and has prior experience coaching Grand Valley State and Central Michigan in the state of Michigan.

However, Brian Kelly has already discussed his future plan after their regular season game against Texas A&M. There, he said that he plans to retire as the coach of the LSU Tigers.

Expand Tweet

"I want to be at LSU. I love it here. I am not going anywhere. This is my last stop on the coach Kelly caravan. You always go, 'Well, you know he's just saying that to get the right soundbite.' But I don't have anything to say that puts me in a corner, but this is it. This is where I want to be, this is where I want to coach."

The Los Angeles Chargers are interested in acquiring Jim Harbaugh as their new coach

After the Chargers fired Brandon Staley earlier this month following a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, there have been rumors that the team is looking to bring in Jim Harbaugh to lead them in the NFL.

Insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that the Chargers are looking to bring in Harbaugh, but it's not certain if the Michigan coach is on the same wavelength and is looking for a change from the college football scene.

Expand Tweet

Jim Harbaugh has had quite the success in college football with the Michigan Wolverines.

He has led them to three continuous Big Ten championships and is now preparing to face Alabama in the CFP semifinal. Could this be his last crusade in college football?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season