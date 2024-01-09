Amid Jim Harbaugh to NFL rumors, Michigan HC intends to kickstart spring practice as Wolverines clinch their maiden title in 26 years

Jim Harbaugh is a national champion in college football and the rumors of him going back to the NFL have only intensified of late. On Monday night, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 to win the college football national championship.

Heading into the game, there were rumors Harbaugh would be going to the NFL, especially after he hired agent Don Yee. The rumors only got stronger after Harbaugh won the national championship.

However, speaking after the game, Harbaugh claimed he would be ready for spring practices.

He said:

"We're moving spring practice back. We usually start on Valentine's Day, February 14, because we love football. But this year we're going to move it back, we're going to move it back about a month. It will be good too, we have some nice weather in the spring in Ann Arbor."

Michigan Wolverines' president Santa Ono made it clear that they want to retain Harbaugh.

“I’m doing my very best,” Ono said after the game. "And I hope that he will stay. As they said, we are champions. Those who stay will be champions."

Ono added:

“The man went to a Super Bowl, won a conference championship, went to a Super Bowl, went back to a conference championship. How many did they fire today? That’s like an annual thing. If I was in the pros, I would want to talk to him too because of what he accomplished. However, I’m not in the pros and I want to keep him as our coach."

"I want him to stay at Michigan. I’ve said. I believed it. Three to four years ago, when people wanted me to get rid of him, I didn’t because I believed it then and I believe it now.”

NFL teams reaching out to Jim Harbaugh - Reports

Jim Harbaugh has received NFL interest

Although Jim Harbaugh is talking about spring practices, he's not under contract for next season. However, an offer from Michigan has reportedly been on the table, which Harbaugh has been mulling over.

But, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders have reached out to Don Yee to express interest in hiring Harbaugh as their head coach. The Los Angeles Chargers have also reportedly shown interest in hiring Harbaugh.