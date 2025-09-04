  • home icon
  • Amid Kalen DeBoer firing rumors, CFB insider divulges Lane Kiffin to Alabama theories after FSU humiliation

By Garima
Modified Sep 04, 2025 18:41 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn
The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2025 season with high expectations but were handed a 31-17 loss by Florida State. The defeat has led to doubts about coach Kalen DeBoer, who is now under immense pressure just one game into his second year.

DeBoer took over in January 2024 after Nick Saban retired. Coming off a disappointing 2024 season in which the Tide missed the College Football Playoff, fans were hoping for a turnaround, but Sunday’s game has only raised more concerns.

Following the loss on Sunday, college football insider Michael W. Bratton, known as “SEC Mike,” addressed growing speculation about DeBoer’s job security. During Wednesday’s episode of his show, Bratton even floated the possibility of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin returning to Tuscaloosa (he was the offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016).

However, Bratton talked about the financial decisions the program will have to make. DeBoer’s buyout is reported to be around $70 million, and as Bratton said, even if Alabama wanted Kiffin, it would also have to pay his buyout at Ole Miss.

“Is Bama gonna spend roughly $100 million to fix this thing? … I mean, we're talking crazy figures here,” he said.
Bratton also talked about Alabama not having the NIL resources that schools like Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU have. Bratton noted that this could limit the Tide’s flexibility both on the field and in the coaching market.

However, he added that given the Tide’s repertoire for the past two decades as a national championship contender, the school will find money as they simply cannot afford to let this program fall out of national title contention.

“If they wanna buy his a** out, they will buy his a** out,” Bratton said.

Paul Finebaum on Kalen DeBoer after Alabama's Week 1 loss

According to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum on Monday’s episode of “Get Up,” fans are losing patience with Kalen DeBoer.

“It’ll be the easiest four hours of my life,” Finebaum said. “They will be calling for his firing. That is not going to be a surprise. I’ve already heard from longtime Alabama people who say, ‘I want him out.’ A local columnist is already calling for his head. This is unprecedented.
“Let’s not forget, this was a national championship contender. They have enormous talent. Probably the second most talented team roster wise in the country. But they looked soft. DeBoer looks clueless at times. It feels like a house of cards.”

Alabama will hope for a win this Saturday in a home game against ULM.

Edited by Garima
