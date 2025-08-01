Amid Karrueche dating rumors, Deion Sanders drops cheeky response to relationship question in viral Asante Samuel interview

Deion Sanders dating Karrueche Tran has been a rumor that has been swirling in the college football world in recent days. The chief reason for this was that Tran appeared in a video posted by "Well Off Media" on Monday. In the video, Karrueche is by Sanders' bedside as he gets ready for bladder surgery following his cancer diagnosis.
In the video, she outlines what is going down and is in emotional distress. She has tears running down her face as she explains the situation. The video is nearly 20 minutes long and Karrueche is present throughout the whole thing as Sanders goes through the pre-operative process.
On Thursday, Deion Sanders appeared on the "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast. Sanders spoke about several football-related topics before near the end of the video, host Asante Samuel asked him about the Deion Sanders dating Karrueche Tran rumors. Coach Prime had a funny response.
"Yeah. Hey, we got a bad connection," Deion Sanders said before making noises and faking like his connection was failing (Timestamp 36:30).
After making sounds like his connection was breaking up, the Colorado Buffaloes coach disconnected from the video and did not return. He appeared to be joking about the situation, but it was also clearly something he did not want to talk about.
Deion Sanders dating Karrueche Tran rumors: Who is Karrueche Tran?
While college football fans will know who Deion Sanders is, they might not all know who Karrueche Tran is. She is a model and actress with a diverse cultural background. She is of Vietnamese and African American descent. She was raised by her Vietnamese mother and Jamaican grandmother.
Tran's career highlight came from her performance on The Bay from 2014 to 2023. In 2021, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program category. She also got a shared producer credit for Emmys won by the show in 2016 and 2017 in the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series category.
While Deion Sanders dating Karrueche Tran dating rumors are spreading wildly in the college football community, there is no confirmation that they are dating. Some fans are assuming that to be the case because of her presence in the hospital before his surgery and the way he responded in the Asante Samuel interview.
However, there has not been any confirmation from either party that they are romantically intertwined.
