Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joining Alabama is a rumor that is picking up heat following Nick Saban's retirement announcement after 17 years with the Crimson Tide. With Saban finally hanging his whistle and moving on from his coaching life, Alabama is now on the hunt for his successor to carry on the legacy that he has created with the program.

With Saban's retirement came a flock of names who could be his potential heir in Tuscaloosa. And amidst all these names, Lane Kiffin to Alabama is a rumor that brings in strong opinions and has the possibility of taking place. Amidst the rumors, Kiffin took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to Saban and also Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who also announced his retirement.

In a heartfelt post for both coaches, Kiffin expressed his gratitude to both of them for mentoring him in his coaching journey. The Ole Miss coach had been a part of both Saban and Carroll's coaching staff back in the days. And Kiffin appreciated them for teaching him all they could to help him prosper in his own coaching journey:

"The two [goat emoji]. So honored and blessed to have learned from them and won national championships with both. Thanks for taking a chance on me and being amazing mentor's to me. Appreciate you both more than you will ever know. @AlabamaFTBL @Seahawks Greatness we may never see again. Appreciate it fans.

Before becoming the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll served as the head coach of USC from 2001 to 2009. It was during this time that Lane Kiffin served as the head coach for various positions in USC under Carroll from 2002 to 2006 before becoming the head coach of the program himself for four seasons (2010-13).

On the other hand, Kiffin also served as Alabama's offensive coordinator under Saban from 2014 to 2016. They went on to win a national championship in 2015. And since then, many fans believed that Kiffin would make a comeback one day as the successor to Saban's throne.

Will the Lane Kiffin to Alabama rumor become a reality?

At the moment, it is difficult to say whether the Lane Kiffin to Alabama rumor come true. Saban's retirement is still fresh and the program will have to evaluate all their options before coming to a conclusive decision on their next head coach, something they haven't had to do in the past 17 years.

On the other hand, Kiffin does make a good case for himself as the next head coach of Alabama. He is familiar with the Crimson Tide's playbook and has established Ole Miss as a successful program since taking over back in 2020. Furthermore, his resume as a head coach for 12 seasons in Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss is quite impressive, having put up a 95-49 overall record together.

Kiffin is also relatively young at just 48 years of age. Thus it might be a good decision for Alabama to bring him in and take the program to greater heights.

