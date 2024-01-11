Nick Saban has shocked the CFB fanbase after announcing his decision to finally end his coaching career. The 72-year-old spent 17 years in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide and led them to six national championships in this time. Now, with Saban's retirement, a 30-day transfer window has been triggered for Alabama players to decide their collegiate future.

Fans are still trying to grasp the reality of Saban's retirement. On the other hand, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders sees it as an opportunity to lure players from Tuscaloosa to Boulder.

Just a short while after Nick Saban announced his retirement, Shedeur took to social media to send out a message in hopes of bringing in recruits from Alabama to Colorado in this 30-day window. On X, he shared a tweet that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Alabama players tap n", with wide eyes emoji.

Expand Tweet

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Saban has produced many talented players who went on to win championships and make a name for themselves in the NFL. Even in 2023, Alabama has a pool of talented players who emerged as the SEC Champions and made it to the playoffs. Thus it is no surprise that other teams have an interest in bringing in talents to their own program.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to using the transfer portal to his benefit and lure players to Boulder. He recently went on to use the portal to strengthen his offensive line after they failed to protect Shedeuer Sanders in the 2023 campaign. However, given the fact that the Buffs finished 4-8 under Saban's debut season, it is difficult to predict if Alabama players find it a lucrative destination.

Also read: Alabama coaching candidates: Top 5 Nick Saban replacements as 6X title winning coach reportedly retires

Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne expresses gratitude to Nick Saban

Alabama AD Greg Bryne expressed his gratitude and thanked Nick Saban for his countless contributions to the program during his tenure of seventeen years. In a statement released, Bryne called Saban one of the greatest coaches of all time and talked about his impact on and off the field:

"Simply put, Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time, in any sport, and the University of Alabama is fortunate to have him leading our football program for the past 17 seasons.

"Throughout his career as a head coach, his teams have won seven national championships, 11 conference championships and 312 games, and he's developed an NCAA record 49 NFL first-round draft pick and, most importantly, hundreds of college graduates. He is the consummate coach, mentor and leader, and his impact is felt far beyond the football field."

Expand Tweet

Now, Bryne has the tough task of finding the right heir to Saban's legacy that he has built in Tuscaloosa.

Read More: "No f**king way": CFB world in shock as Nick Saban reportedly retires after 17 seasons at Alabama