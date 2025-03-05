Amid No. 1 draft pick rumors, Travis Hunter makes his NFL plans crystal clear

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is a part of the conversation as to who will be the No.1 pick this year. Hunter had an impressive final collegiate campaign with the Buffs last season, helping the team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance, where they lost to the BYU Cougars.

For his performance, Travis Hunter was honored as the winner of the 2024 Heisman Award. He was also named the AP and SN College Football Player of the Year and received an invite to the Scouting Combine. However, the two-way star decided to forego the Combine and will instead focus on performing during Colorado's Pro Day.

Travis Hunter is expected to be a future superstar in the NFL. During last Saturday's episode of his eponymous show, the two-way star talked about his plans in the NFL. Hunter stated that he is excited just to play in the league and ball out for the team that drafts him.

"Playing! I want to be on the field," Hunter said. "Probably my most thing I'm excited about. I just want to play football, the game I love to play. I ain't care about the money, the deals, people I get to meet. All I think about everyday right now is like, I got to get to the field, I got to work, and whatever I've done up to this point, I got to do a little bit more, or a lot more to continue to go."

"Cause my goal ain't just to play one game, one season. I want to be able to play until I can't play no more."

Travis Hunter is looking to create a name for himself in the NFL. With the draft inching closer, he also stated that another big goal is to beat Coach Prime's legacy in the league. But to do this, Hunter will have to aim to win at least three Super Bowls during his stint in the NFL and also be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future.

Travis Hunter reveals what teams asked him during interviews at the 2025 NFL Combine

Despite reports suggesting that the two-way star was listed only as a CB, Hunter clarified that he was also invited as a WR to Indianapolis. Just like his teammate Shedeur, Hunter used his time at the Combine to meet up with NFL teams and hold meetings and interviews.

Last Thursday, during an interview with CBS Sports at Lucas Oil Stadium, Travis Hunter shared some details of his first NFL team meeting at the event.

"Are you paying attention to how teams say they see you?" the interviewer asked.

"My first meeting was at receiver. So I'm definitely paying attention," Hunter said.

Until his debut in the NFL, fans and experts will continue debating about Travis Hunter's two-way potential in the league. Will he have the flexibility to play on both sides of the ball? Or will the team that drafts him focus on one major position?

