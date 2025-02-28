"First I need 3 Super Bowls Rings": Travis Hunter sets massive target to surpass Deion Sanders' legacy

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is aiming for big things during his NFL career. The 2024 Heisman winner decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the upcoming draft. Hunter is projected as a top-10 pick by several NFL draft experts.

Recently, on his eponymous show on YouTube, Travis Hunter revealed that he wanted to surpass Deion Sanders' legacy in the NFL. During an interview with CBS Sports at the ongoing NFL Combine on Thursday, the two-way star once again doubled down on this statement.

Travis Hunter talked about the criteria he will tick off from his checklist in order to surpass Coach Prime in the NFL. This journey initially begins while aiming to win three Super Bowls, since Sanders won two himself during his professional career.

"Okay, well, first I need three Super Bowl rings," Hunter replied. "And I also gotta play good enough to get a Gold jacket.

When asked about the Heisman trophy, Hunter said:

"No he didn't. He won the Jim Thorpe and I don't have that. So I gotta get a Gold jacket too."

During the 2024 season, Hunter played a crucial role in helping the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign. They also made an appearance in the Alamo Bowl showdown, their first bowl appearance since 2020, but they unfortunately lost. Hunter tallied a total of 1,268 yards and 15 TDs receiving on offense and 36 total tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter was also one of the four Buffs players invited to this year's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, just like his teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the two-way star decided not to participate in the workouts at the Combine.

Travis Hunter opens up about playing on both sides of the ball professionally in the NFL

There has been a cloud of uncertainty about whether Hunter would be allowed to play both ways by teams in the NFL. Some argue that he is best fit as a WR, while others believe that Hunter excels in the defensive position.

On Thursday, during a press conference at the Combine in Indianapolis, Travis Hunter made a confident statement about playing both sides of the ball in the NFL.

"They say, nobody has ever done it (play both sides of the ball) for real, the way I do it. I tell them I'm just different. I'm just a different person," Hunter said.

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to take place in Green Bay from April 24 to 26. It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire Hunter and if they decide to utilize his two-way talent in the league.

