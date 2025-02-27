Travis Hunter drops 2-word response when asked about meeting specific team at NFL combine

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver prospect Travis Hunter constantly avoided talking about which teams he's met during the 2025 NFL combine. Considered a top three pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Hunter is expected to draw a lot of attention ahead of the big event.

During his conversation with the reporters, Hunter had a two-word response whenever he was inquired about whether he met a specific team. Detroit reporter Justin Rogers described the situation on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

"Travis Hunter responding with "Next question" every time he was asked whether he met with a specific team at the combine only makes him more elite. Big fan."

Travis Hunter was present at the NFL combine for meetings and perhaps to watch other prospects. He's not expected to work out at Lucas Oil Stadium, opting out of his event to showcase his talents at his pro day.

"I'm not doing anything here. I'm waiting until my pro day," Hunter said in an interview with CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Leger Douzable, according to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

Hunter is coming off a strong season with the Buffaloes, winning the Heisman trophy after posting 98 touches that resulted in 1,263 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns when he played on offense. On the other side, he posted 36 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 11 passes defended at Boulder.

Just like his meetings with NFL teams, nobody knows what position Hunter will play in the league.

Travis Hunter makes clear statement about his NFL position

Travis Hunter has taken a page out of Deion Sanders' book and stated he's planning to play as both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Talking with the media on Thursday, he stated he wanted to do something nobody's done before at the highest level.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different,'" Hunter said.

On Wednesday's episode of his podcast, Hunter discussed the possibility, pointing out that he registered for both roles at the NFL combine.

"If they actually look at the list, I'm on receiver and I'm on DB. I let people talk, I let them go with what they think. I'm not finna fight with the internet," Hunter explained.

This is an intriguing possibility, but it remains to be seen if Travis Hunter is allowed to play both positions at the pros.

