Travis Hunter plans to play every snap on offense and defense in NFL

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 27, 2025 18:23 GMT
Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty
Travis Hunter plans to play every snap on offense and defense in NFL - Source: Getty

Colorado's two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, has boldly stated his plans to shake up NFL position play. The Heisman Trophy winner is looking to defy tradition by playing both cornerback and wide receiver at the pro level.

Ad

Hunter was the star of college football in 2024, with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. He also added 36 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Talking to the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Hunter spoke about his two-way status:

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different,'" Hunter said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Hunter's time at Colorado was under coach Deion Sanders, a former two-way player himself. Hunter's planned involvement in both defensive back and wide receiver drills at the Combine is a first in history.

Travis Hunter 'lets people talk'

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

On his podcast, Travis Hunter confronted the situation head-on, pointing out his registration for both roles at the NFL Combine:

Ad
"If they actually look at the list, I'm on receiver and I'm on DB. I let people talk, I let them go with what they think. I'm not fitting to fight with the internet," Hunter explained on Thursday.

Hunter's college coach, Deion Sanders, has been a big supporter of his star player's two-way dreams.

"Travis is a special talent," Sanders stated on Wednesday. "He can do it all, and any team that drafts him will be getting a game-changer."
Ad

The New England Patriots have emerged as a likely destination for Hunter in the draft.

Via "Next Pats," Patriots insider Phil Perry suggested (Feb. 27) that Travis Hunter might drop to New England with the fourth overall pick.

"The love for (Hunter) at the wide receiver position when you talk to offensive coaches is off the charts. From the people I've spoken to - which would include one AFC receivers coach - he's the best receiver in this year's draft, and he has legit 'No. 1 receiver in the NFL' kind of upside."

He stated this will happen if Abdul Carter, a Penn State pass rusher, and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders get picked in the first three choices.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी