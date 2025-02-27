Travis Hunter plans to play every snap on offense and defense in NFL

Colorado's two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, has boldly stated his plans to shake up NFL position play. The Heisman Trophy winner is looking to defy tradition by playing both cornerback and wide receiver at the pro level.

Hunter was the star of college football in 2024, with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. He also added 36 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Talking to the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Hunter spoke about his two-way status:

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different,'" Hunter said.

Hunter's time at Colorado was under coach Deion Sanders, a former two-way player himself. Hunter's planned involvement in both defensive back and wide receiver drills at the Combine is a first in history.

Travis Hunter 'lets people talk'

On his podcast, Travis Hunter confronted the situation head-on, pointing out his registration for both roles at the NFL Combine:

"If they actually look at the list, I'm on receiver and I'm on DB. I let people talk, I let them go with what they think. I'm not fitting to fight with the internet," Hunter explained on Thursday.

Hunter's college coach, Deion Sanders, has been a big supporter of his star player's two-way dreams.

"Travis is a special talent," Sanders stated on Wednesday. "He can do it all, and any team that drafts him will be getting a game-changer."

The New England Patriots have emerged as a likely destination for Hunter in the draft.

Via "Next Pats," Patriots insider Phil Perry suggested (Feb. 27) that Travis Hunter might drop to New England with the fourth overall pick.

"The love for (Hunter) at the wide receiver position when you talk to offensive coaches is off the charts. From the people I've spoken to - which would include one AFC receivers coach - he's the best receiver in this year's draft, and he has legit 'No. 1 receiver in the NFL' kind of upside."

He stated this will happen if Abdul Carter, a Penn State pass rusher, and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders get picked in the first three choices.

