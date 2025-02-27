Why is Travis Hunter not working out in 2025 NFL Combine? Exploring reasons for potential first pick’s decision

On Thursday, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter verified that he will sit out workout drills during this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The two-way Colorado sensation announced his decision during his media availability session at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I'm not doing anything here. I'm waiting until my pro day," Hunter said in an interview with CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Leger Douzable, according to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 28: BYU vs, Colorado - Source: Getty

Other top draft potentials are joining him by opting out. This includes his Colorado teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders; Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson; and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Hunter did not directly say why he bypassed the physical drills, but his decision is part of a trend among expected early first-round picks. Top prospects generally prefer to display their skills in more familiar settings at their school's pro days instead of risking a subpar effort at the combine.

What position will Travis Hunter play?

Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 28: BYU vs. Colorado - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter informed journalists that he wants to play "100% of snaps on both sides of the ball" at the pro level. But he also acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with his next head coach.

"Did some meetings at receiver, did some meetings at DB," Hunter said about his combine interviews. "Still up in the air."

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it.' I tell them I'm just different." he added.

The numbers support Hunter's impressive college work. In 13 games as a senior, he had 98 touches that yielded 1,268 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns as a receiver. On defense, he had 36 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 11 passes defended.

Travis Hunter's ex-coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, has been a vocal booster of his star player's two-way potential.

Even with his obvious preference for playing both ways, Travis Hunter did establish one boundary when it comes to his NFL workload: He said he won't be returning kicks or punts in the pros, saying, "I already have two jobs as a ball catcher and pass defender."

Travis Hunter will have to wait until Colorado's pro day for football fans and NFL teams to witness him performing. The Big 12 announced Thursday that Hunter, Sanders and Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. are among the invitees to attend the second annual Big 12 pro day on March 18-21.

