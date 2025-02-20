"Need that golden jacket": Travis Hunter finally reveals his ultimate goal heading into NFL

Travis Hunter solidified himself as one of the best college football players last season after helping the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Hunter also won the Heisman trophy.

Hunter had one more year of collegiate eligibility left. However, he decided to forego his final year and declare for this year's NFL draft, where he is projected to be a top-three pick. However, his goal is to achieve something Deion Sanders did as an NFL star.

On Wednesday's episode of his show, Hunter was questioned about his real goal of playing in the NFL. He replied that he wished to earn the Gold Jacket and be honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I need that Gold Jacket, whatever it is going to take!" Hunter said. "I got to outdo Coach Prime. I got a Heisman trophy, he don't" Hunter started boasting with a smile. "That's not how I do it because he got that Gold Jacket. I need to get that Gold Jacket and a Super Bowl, I get to outdo him.

"I can't outdo him if I get none of that. So, I'm just one step closer. Keep going. And then if I go a pick ahead of him, when we on that league together, I'll be talking so much smack." (TS- 8:00 onwards).

Travis Hunter played in college under the guidance of Sanders. Despite being a top prospect, he joined Jackson State where Coach Prime was the head coach in 2022. He followed him and his sons to Boulder and started playing on both sides of the ball for two seasons.

During his two-season stint with the Buffs, Hunter had 1,949 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns along with 153 receptions as a wide receiver. In the cornerback position, he tallied 66 total tackles, seven interceptions and three tackles for losses.

Ex-NFL scout looks forward to watching Travis Hunter as a CB in the Scouting Combine

Travis Hunter was one of the four players from Colorado to receive an invite to this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes that Hunter is suited as a cornerback in this year's Scouting Combine. He believes it is the right path for him in his professional journey.

"I think Travis Hunter, whether he made this decision, whether Deion helped him make this decision ... it was the correct decision," the scout said.

"Because when you look at the wide receiver class, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle. It's all size ... That's not true for corners. At the end of the day, Travis Hunter, as a wide receiver prospect, he is really good ... But I don't view him like Ja'marr Chase." (TS- 17:00 onwards)

There is ongoing debate about whether Hunter will be allowed to play on both sides of the ball by NFL teams. Fans will have an answer to this topic as draft day approaches in April.

