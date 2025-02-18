"You have to be mentally prepared": Travis Hunter opens up on most underrated skill for a receiver

Heisman winner and two-way star Travis Hunter believes mental toughness is a receiver’s most overlooked skill. On Monday, The Travis Hunter Show shared a clip from his interview with Overtime, where he explained why playing wide receiver isn’t as easy as it seems. The video’s caption read:

“No matter what, you gotta run those routes.”

Receivers must stay mentally sharp, especially when targets are scarce. Hunter emphasized mental games when asked what was the most underrated skill of a receiver.

“Definitely got to have that 24/7 all the time,” Hunter said. “It's definitely that we got to be mentally prepared. Just like I play both sides of the ball, so I ain't mentally prepared. It's over with.

“Cuz when you're not getting the ball, you getting enough four targets or two targets sometime in the game, you be like, 'Is it me?' You don't want to get that started. So definitely got to be mentally prepared.”

Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan, also on the show, echoed Hunter’s sentiment.

“Outside of physical, mostly mental,” McMillan said. “If we drop a ball, most people get in their head. It's like in a way they telling themselves they suck, but everybody know that's not the case.

“Being able to be mentally prepared, mentally tough during the games and whenever things go south is an underrated quality for sure.”

For receivers, confidence is key. Whether they get the ball or not, the best receivers stay ready for their moment.

Travis Hunter is generating intense buzz ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter is generating intense buzz ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with some experts predicting he could be the No. 1 overall pick. The Tennessee Titans, in particular, are said to be eyeing him as "generational talent."

CBS Sports' Mike Renner ranks Hunter as both the top cornerback and wide receiver in the draft.

"I truly have never seen a guy with his level of physical ability on both sides of the football," Renner said.

However, an anonymous NFC executive said that Hunter’s wide receiver technique still has "rough edges." He'll need to refine his skills to succeed against NFL corners, according to Sportskeeda Pro Football.

Hunter is listed as a defensive back for the NFL Combine, though reports suggest he could still showcase his wide receiver abilities there.

