Two-way star Travis Hunter set to receive a reality check as per latest rumors from Giants camp

If drafted by the New York Giants, who have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems Travis Hunter can forget about being a two-way player in the NFL. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who rose to fame at Colorado with his ability to play both as a wide receiver and cornerback, has made it known that he wants to continue playing on both sides in the NFL.

However, according to New York Post's Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz, the franchise sees things differently.

"Two-way college star Travis Hunter is being viewed as a cornerback by the Giants. Hunter was a phenom at Colorado on both offense and defense, and is considered at or near the top of the list as a cornerback and wide receiver."

Schwartz further stated that Hunter playing both ways is "not feasible," noting the high risk of injury as well as the practice time needed for both positions each week.

Hunter led the Colorado Buffaloes in the top receiving categories in the 2024 season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished fifth in college football in yards and second in touchdown receptions.

On the defensive end, Hunter finished with 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.

Travis Hunter is set to attend the NFL Combine as a cornerback

On Sunday, sources revealed that the Heisman winner had been listed as a cornerback for the upcoming NFL Combine. However, several analysts pointed out that his listing as a cornerback isn't anything to put much value on as he had to be classified as something.

Travis Hunter expected to participate in both cornerback and wide receiver drills in the event, as they take place on different days.

The NFL Combine is set to take place between February 27 and March 2. At the moment, Hunter is considered the third player with the best odds to become to first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Per FanDuel, he has odds of +400 and is sandwiched between Penn State's Abdul Carter at No. 2 and teammate Shedeur Sanders at No. 4. The favorite to become the first overall pick is Miami's Cameron Ward.

