Amid Pac-12 implosion, CFB coaches ponder a new class of "the haves and the have-nots" in the recent conference realignment drama 

The Pac-12 implosion has been one of the biggest results of conference realignment. However, that does not mean everyone is a fan of it in the current structure as there have been coaches and presidents vocally against this.

While speaking anonymously to Jamie Shaw of On3, coaches discussed their feelings about conference realignment and the creation of superconferences.

One Southeastern Conference coach spoke about the issue and how things are changing rapidly:

"It looks like folks are forming a conglomerate based on NIL and TV, which is sourced from supporters of your program, and it pays your players. And then the program is funded by TV money. It's pro sports now. Teams are flying all over the country, and kids are making six figures plus. It's truly the haves and the have-nots."

An Atlantic Coast Conference coach discussed how the world of college athletics is changing into a pro model:

"I'm honestly not a fan of anything going on with the current conference realignment. We are disrupting natural regional battles for money gain. ... This is going to run the risk of major sports cuts within the athletic department. We are losing the foundation of college athletics and education." h/t On3

The consensus seems to be negative around the coaching circles for the health of college football and college sports as a whole. This has been a major reason why the Pac-12 implosion happened as rapidly as it did.

Is the Pac-12 implosion a sign of things to come in college football?

College football has been a mainstay in the sports world for more than a century. There have been various eras and points where things have changed, whether it be on or off the field. The conference realignment and creation of superconferences definitely can alter the future of the sport and create issues for lesser conferences.

The Pac-12 implosion is on its commissioner, George Kliavkoff, but it seems to be a sign of things to come. The Big Ten, SEC and now the Big 12 seem to be creating an arms race of adding quality programs in expansion. However, we could be seeing this happen with the ACC next as Clemson and Florida State are looking to seek a new conference to get more money.

College football has gone through major changes over the years, and now with the sport emulating a more professional aspect, it will be interesting to see how the future is molded.