Amid Pac-12 media deal rumors, Commish Teressa Gould spills beans on strategy to expand beyond the realms of football 

The PAC-12 has been resurrected and will play its first season in its new form in 2026. Texas State is the most recent team to join the conference, giving them the eight spots required to be eligible for Bowl games and College Football Playoff spots.
This, alongside a strong media deal, may be enough to entice new programs to join the expanding conference. However, Commissioner Teresa Gould believes that the best way to help secure a long-term media deal is not limited to football.
“Basketball can play a huge role, particularly given not just the history and the competitive success that we’ve had, but the strengths of the brands. Like, when you walk in and you talk to these media rights partners, they are really, really excited about the basketball brands that we have."
College basketball is the second biggest revenue generator for colleges, with only football earning more. It would make sense for broadcasters to be interested in how well a conference stacks up on the gridiron and the court before any deals are made.
Currently, the majority of the teams that have committed to the conference are known more for their football program. This makes sense, as building up a strong football roster early ensures that teams can recruit with the knowledge that they can play in postseason games.
But Gould believes that basketball is the way forward for TV rights deals. So far, the PAC-12 has Gonzaga and San Diego State in its conference. These are two successful and popular west coast basketball programs, which Gould thinks can draw in as many viewers as the big football programs.
This will be music to the ears of TV executives. The prospects of having numerous strong football and basketball programs on their network should make the bidding process for any PAC-12 tv rights very competitive.
Who is in the PAC-12 next year?
As of writing (July 4), the following teams have announced that they will be joining the new PAC-12 next season:
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Gonzaga
- San Diego State
- Texas State
- Utah State
These all come from the smaller "Group of Five" conference, bar Gonzaga, who is from the WCC. They will join preexisting long-term members Washington State and Oregon State.
As for any future expansion, one should expect any future moves to this conference to be strong basketball schools.
