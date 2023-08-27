Amid Pac-12-MWC merger rumors, AAC expansion plans first steps in giving presentations to OSU and WSU as conference realignment moves to G5: Reports

Throughout the college football offseason, there have been rumors of a Pac-12-MWC merger being in the works. While the merger is not yet official, there seems to be a want for the intellectual property of the conference, and that happens with a merger.

Front Office Sports reports that both the Mountain West and American conferences are interested in Washington State and Oregon State. The programs will hear the pitches from both conferences and decide their fate collectively. At this point, it could be as a merger or as just the two programs.

The additions of Oregon State and Washington State to either conference is a major step in the right direction to becoming a Power Five conference. With the potential of a Pac-12-MWC merger, it will be interesting to see if The American can stop that from happening.

Is a Pac-12-MWC merger better option than just taking Oregon State and Washington State?

There are a lot of different mindsets for a potential Pac-12-MWC merger, but it seems like the Mountain West is doing its due diligence.

Speaking to Eric Prisbell of On3, Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez was asked about how a merger would benefit the conference over just adding the teams.

"I'm still mulling it over myself. But it's hard to think of (the Pac-12) in parts and pieces versus a whole. We have a really strong brand. I love our geography, and schools are in a lot of places where they are the only show in town.

Large, public, a lot of grant institutions. We have a lot of commonality in that kind of first-generation, world-expanding opportunity at our schools."

The Pac-12-MWC merger does not seem to make too much sense, as they would also add the debts from the conference.

If the Conference of Champions implodes, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and consultant Oliver Luck would become free agents and help the MWC become a potential Power Five conference.

The geographical location makes the MWC a better option compared to the American, who already views themselves as a Power Five. It would seem a better option for either conference to just add the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars compared to a merger.

The American could add programs from Group of Five conferences like the Sun Belt instead of going across the country for a pair of teams. If the Pac-12 dissolves, they could still reap the benefits.