Amid reports of ACC expansion adding top academic schools, CFB insider makes case for Vanderblit's SEC future

The latest realignment reports suggest that the ACC is looking at adding a couple of new schools from the Group of Five to its roster in the near future. That's in anticipation of the potential mass exodus spearheaded by Florida State and Clemson, which could befall the conference soon.

The conference is looking at adding a few universities with high academic reputations in its next realignment move. Following the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU during the offseason, the league is preparing to bring in UConn and South Florida.

That has led to the suggestion of Vanderbilt from the Southeastern Conference. However, college football insider Jim Williams has confirmed that the Commodores won't be embarking on a realignment plan, as staying put in the SEC makes more sporting and financial sense for them.

Vanderbilt academic reputation

Vanderbilt University is a prestigious private research institution with a global reputation for its robust academic programs and extensive research opportunities. While it hasn't recorded much athletic success, it's by far the highest-ranked school in the SEC in terms of academics.

The university is sometimes associated with Ivy League schools. Vanderbilt University is often called a "Southern Ivy" due to its rigorous and highly selective admissions process and exceptional academic standing, even though it's not officially part of the Ivy League.

Vanderbilt has been a member of the SEC since 1933. However, despite its long association with the league, it has yet to win a conference championship. Nonetheless, its academic pedigree continues to make the school a key member of the dominant SEC.

Which teams could leave the ACC?

Without a doubt, no other is leaving the ACC ahead of Florida State and Clemson. The two powerhouses have been working on leaving the league for quite a while and might achieve a breakthrough in the near future. It remains to be seen who joins them on the way out.

It's noteworthy that in May, seven ACC members engaged in private discussions to explore potential exit strategies within the confines of the conference's contractual agreements. These teams are Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Miami, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Evidently, a couple of these teams could follow the Tigers and Seminoles out of the conference. Notably, North Carolina was the other team against the expansion of the league during the offseason and might be the first one to find its way out after the two powerhouses.