Amid rumors of SEC expansion, Greg Sankey brings in $853 million revenue during 2023 fiscal year: Reports

The SEC is regarded as the most glorious conference in college football. Amidst expansion rumors, commissioner Greg Sankey is inching closer to making it the first billion-dollar conference in college football.

According to Front Office Sports' Alex Schiffer, the Southeastern Conference brought in an impressive revenue of $853 million during the fiscal year of 2023. The tax reports suggest that it's $50 million more than the SEC revenue for 2022.

Schiffer added that the conference is on track to breach the $1 billion mark this year, thanks to the recent conference alignment and inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma as part of SEC expansion in 2024.

He also talked about the advantages of the 12-team playoff format this season, how it will provide better opportunities for in-conference teams and boost the conference's revenue generatio.

Schiffer highlighted the conference's 10-year $3 billion deal with ESPN and parting ways with CBS as an additional boost in helping the conference reach the $1 billion mark.

The Southeastern Conference is widely regarded as an elite one. With the addition of powerhouse programs Texas and Oklahoma this year, there's going to be an increase in their popularity. But could there be room for more expansion in the conference?

SEC expansion rumors: Could North Carolina and Virginia heading to Southeastern Conference?

Recentl rumors suggest that Texas A&M could have caught the interest of the Big Ten, as per CFB insider Greg Swaim.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported in December that the Southeastern Conference could be interested in adding ACC's North Carolina and Virginia ahead of Florida State and Clemson.

The Seminoles are waging a legal battle to leave the ACC. If they succeed, other programs are expected to follow suit.

As per Thamel, though, the reason why the Southeastern Conference is more interested in North Carolina and Virginia instead of Florida State and Clemson is because they bring a newer market to capture.

That provides them a strong recruiting ground, maling them a better choice for SEC if they wish to expand further.

