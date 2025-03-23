Amid Spring day drama, Alabama breaks sweat with intense offseason training for A-Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide had an underwhelming campaign last season. After Nick Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer was brought in as his replacement from Washington. He had led the Huskies to the CFP finals the previous year. Thus there were a lot of expectations for DeBoer in Tuscaloosa.

Ad

Unfortunately, Kalen DeBoer failed to deliver at the same level during his Alabama debut. He led them to a disappointing 9-4 campaign, failing to compete for the SEC title and qualify for the 12-team playoffs. This offseason has therefore been about improvement for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

On Sunday, Alabama's official X handle shared a hype video highlighting their ongoing spring practice. In the clip, the players can be seen sweating it out on the gridiron at Saban Field. The 40-second video also showcases the different drills and workouts the players were involved in for the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can check out the Crimson Tide's spring practice down below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Jalen Milroe as their quarterback, the Crimson Tide focused on their rushing game on the field. Last season, Milroe had 2,844 yards and 16 TDs passing along with 726 yards and 20 TDs rushing. With his departure this draft, the team's next QB1 might not possess the same dual-threat abilities as Milroe.

For the upcoming season, Kalen DeBoer has to make a decision between Keelon Russell, Austin Mack and Ty Simpson. Amidst their ongoing spring practice, he talked about a change in their approach on the field and how the offense might look like in 2025.

Ad

"You kind of think, 'Well the runs Jalen had just translated over to running backs,'" DeBoer said. "But I think a lot of it was the style of offense, too. To me, those runs go back to the running backs."

"The system is the same. The concepts are the same. It's just what direction you call more plays when it comes to the style of runs, which are definitely tailback-oriented right now, for sure, than what we saw a year ago," (Timestamp: 3:45 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ex-Alabama star has faith in Kalen DeBoer despite disappointing debut during the 2024 season

Will Lowery played DB for the Crimson Tide during the Nick Saban era. Despite not being an active player, the former DB arrived in Tuscaloosa to attend one of the team's spring practices.

Will Lowery loved what he saw during the session. He took to social media to express his confidence in Kalen DeBoer's coaching skills despite a disappointing 9-4 debut.

Ad

"Had the chance to watch practice today, the boys had some serious JUICE out there. Already pumped up for next season, it's get back time."

Expand Tweet

Kalen DeBoer has a lot riding on this upcoming season with Alabama. If he fails to deliver again, the team might decide to part ways with him and look for someone else who can carry forward the legacy that Nick Saban left behind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!