Amid Titans rumors, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski opens up on next meetup with Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are doing their due diligence ahead of selecting second overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick and all signs point to them selecting Cam Ward. However, Titans coach Brian Callahan mentioned that the team is considering Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. Despite Tennessee keeping the door open for another option, Ward will likely go first overall.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the team will have dinner with Sanders later this week and will get the chance to see him throw.

"Throwing live is another piece of this, it's a small piece but another piece. Getting around him, going to dinner is important, the whole process of him getting in and listening to the rest of the coaches, the rest of the scouts on how they see the entire draft board," Stefanski said to reporters on Monday. "Certainly, Shedeur is someone who I think has done a really nice job through this process."

He believes seeing a quarterback in action live is key and praised Sanders for how he has handled the entire draft process.

Browns coach looking for players he believes in

Cleveland, who owns the second overall pick, is one of the more intriguing teams in the 2025 NFL draft. It could select Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

However, regardless of the pick, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that he's looking for someone he believes in.

"As we go through this process, you try to identify are there guys that we believe in, whether it's in the first round or seventh round," Stefanski said on Sunday, via NFL.com. "Are there guys that we can get in our building and try to develop them? I think that's another thing people lose sight of thinking that these guys are finished products, but they are not.

"So for us, whether it's the quarterback position or any position, it's about understanding that there is a jump that they are going to take over the course of their career."

Stefanski added that having a QB who can start every game is crucial as injuries have hampered Cleveland.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

