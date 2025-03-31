Amid Travis Hunter to Giants rumors, coach Kevin Stefanski makes eye-catching remark about Colorado standout

Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the more intriguing prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Hunter has said that he's confident he can play both positions in the NFL, but whether or not the team that drafts him will give him that chance is uncertain. Despite that, Hunter is still expected to be a top-five pick.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans met with Hunter, but all signs point to Cam Ward being selected first overall. The Cleveland Browns hold the second overall pick, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski heaped praise on Hunter and believes he can play both ways in the NFL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's an outstanding, outstanding young man, elite ball skills ... and oh, by the way, he's doing it on both sides of the ball," Stefanski said about Hunter at the owner's meetings on March 31.

It's an intriguing comment from Stefanski, as the Browns at No. 2 could go multiple ways at the draft. They could select a quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, Hunter or the top pass rusher in Abdul Carter.

Ad

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, one forced fumble and four interceptions on defense last season as he won the Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter was able to play nearly every snap every game on offense and defense for the Buffaloes.

However, some NFL teams have been torn on whether or not Hunter will be able to play both ways in the NFL. But, the reigning Heisman winner has been adamant he can do that effectively.

Ad

"They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it," Hunter said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NFL.com. "But I tell them I'm just different. I am a different person...

"Nobody has done it, but I feel like I've put my body through a lot," Hunter added. "I do a lot of treatment; people don't get to see that part. But I know I can do it. In college football, we rarely get breaks, but there's a lot more breaks in the NFL."

If Hunter is seen as capable of playing both ways in the NFL, it will boost his draft stock. Yet, oddsmakers have him as the favorite to go third overall to the New York Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.