Amid Tristen Keys rumors, Tennessee suffers blow as 3-star WR Tyran Evans decommits from Josh Heupel's Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers' recruiting class suffered a blow as a wide receiver decommitted from the class.
The Vols had landed receiver Tyran Evans, who's a three-star, according to 247Sports and the 81st-ranked receiver in the Class of 2026. However, on June 18, it was revealed he had decomitted from the Vols.
The news comes after five-star recruit and the top-ranked receiver, Tristen Keys, visited Tennessee, despite being committed to LSU. Keys had since canceled his visit to Alabama, as his decision will come down to LSU and Tennessee.
Evans recorded 36 receptions for 980 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns last season at Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. In 2023, he recorded 13 receptions for 219 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.
With Evans decomitting, the Volunteers' Class of 2026 currently ranks 35th in the country. Tennessee has landed one five-star and 4 four-stars.
Former Tennessee QB praises top-ranked recruit
Although the Tennessee Volunteers don't have a ton of top-ranked recruits, the Vols do have the top-ranked prospect in quarterback Faizon Brandon.
Brandon committed to the Vols, and former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano saw him play and throw and believes he is the real deal.
"Faizon Brandon is THE real deal," Gurantano wrote on X. "With a really good supporting cast & Coach Heupel’s ability to coach Offense, endless potential. Obviously a lot must happen within a Quarterback’s development, but his talent is immense. Also, might be one of the flyest first names."
Meanwhile, as Brandon took another visit to campus, so too was five-star receiver Tristen Keys. During the visit, Brandon got to show him around and bond with him, and he's hopeful he will flip to the Vols.
"It was very cool," Brandon said, via SI. "We got to continue to build our bond. He was able to build to a realtionship with coach Joey and Coach Heupel. I would say it was very cool and good time getting to show him around Tennessee."
Regardless, Brandon is locked in and will compete for the Vols' starting QB job next season.
As for this season, Joey Aguilar will be the starter as Tennessee opens its season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse.
