"Wouldn't be a good look" - Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon makes shocking admission on Nico Iamaleava's exit from Knoxville

The Tennessee Volunteers have dealt with their share of quarterback drama this offseason. The unexpected departure of QB Nico Iamaleava over a NIL contract dispute has put the team's next season into question. However, the team could have been dealing with a much different QB landscape if No. 1-ranked recruit QB Faizon Brandon had made a different decision.
Brandon is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting class and is committed to Tennessee. When Iamaleava opted to transfer away from Tennessee in the spring window, Brandon considered reclassifying to 2025. He spoke about this decision in a conversation with 247Sports on Wednesday.
"It has," Brandson said when asked about whether he considered coming to Tennessee a year early. "But I would say just how late it was when it happened. I had already been working out with my (high school) team and stuff, and I would say just leaving them like that would be kind of, I would say it wouldn't be a good look, I don't think.
"But I was definitely thinking about it. Maybe, if it had happened right after the state championship (in December) or something, it probably could have happened. I would say how late it happened, I don't think I would do it."
Despite considering reclassifying to 2025, Faizon Brandon will remain a member of the 2026 class. As a result, he will play one more high school season before starting his college career.
Joey Aguilar will take over the starting QB role in Tennessee in 2025 with Faizon Brandon returning to high school
After last season, it seemed clear that Nico Iamaleava would be the starter in 2025. He was coming off a stellar first season as a starter and looked poised to become one of the best QBs in the SEC. However, after an NIL contract dispute in the spring, Iamaleava unexpectedly entered the transfer portal and went to UCLA.
The Bruins had already brought in a QB during the winter transfer window, Joey Aguilar from Appalachian State. With Iamaleava arriving, Aguilar saw that his opportunity to become a starter was significantly reduced. As a result, he entered the portal again, this time committing to Tennessee.
Aguilar started the past two seasons for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. This past season, he completed 218 of 390 passing attempts for 3003 yards and 23 TDs. The coaching staff are hoping he can hold down the QB position until Faizon Brandon arrives in 2026.
