Analyst claims Coach Prime's move in Colorado makes Matt Rhule look "soft"

College football analyst Ryan Koenigsberg has praised Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, after a recent press conference. On Monday, Sanders shared that he wants to have the Colorado Buffaloes compete against another team in their spring game.

On Wednesday, the "DNVR Buffs Podcast" discussed Sanders' comments about competing in the offseason. Teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes have yet to decide whether to host a spring game. Coach Prime doesn't like the current trend and is actively trying to find a program to face in the Black & Gold Spring Game on April 19.

Koenigsberg appreciated Sanders' desire to compete and criticized Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule:

"You know what's an underrated part in this? How much more soft it makes people like Matt Rhule look?," Koenigsberg said (27:03 onwards).

Nebraska has decided not to have a spring game to conclude their training camp. However, the program will host The Husker Games on April 26, featuring several skill competitions and a seven-on-seven game from Rhule's team.

He added that the NFL legend's comments show he isn't fazed by letting other teams watch them play before the 2025 season.

"Not only are we (Colorado) not afraid of teams watching our spring game film, we'll actually bring a whole coaching staff in here to look at our players firsthand, and we're still aren't scared about them taking them," Koenigsberg added (27:12 onwards).

Scott Proctor wants to see Coach Prime's team play the Syracuse Orange in spring game

Deion Sanders has gotten offers from teams looking to play them, including the Syracuse Orange. On X, coach Fran Brown shared that Syracuse was willing to travel to Boulder, Colorado for three days to work and compete with the Buffaloes.

"Deion Sanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days (direct hit, tangerine and folded hands emojis)," Brown tweeted.

Koenigsberg's co-host, Scott Procter, said he'd love to see the Orange face the Buffaloes in the spring game. He believes it could make for a great exhibition and showcase black representation with Coach Prime and Brown playing each other.

"I want to see Colorado play Syracuse in the spring game," Procter said (32:55 onwards). "Mainly because that would be just great competition. The couple of practices leading up to the spring showcase, spring game, or whatever would be great.

"Super valuable for both teams, but maybe more important than that is the fact that to me, the optics of Coach Prime and Fran Brown being two black head coaches coming together to do something that has quite literally never been done before in terms of the spring game. Having a couple of practices before the spring showcase against another team. The optics of that to me is something I want to see."

He believes that fans would also want to see the matchup happen, and it would be great for college football. The Black & Gold Spring Game will air live on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

