Who is Fran Brown? Looking at the potential Syracuse HC's track record

Fran Brown has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate for the head coaching position at Syracuse. The Georgia defensive backs coach is believed to be in the process of finalizing talks with the Orange in a deal that is expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He will become the substantive replacement for Dino Barbers, who parted ways with Syracuse in November after his eight-season tenure with the school. Nunzio Campanile, the tight ends coach, has served as the team's interim coach and will oversee the upcoming bowl game.

Who is Fran Brown?

Fran Brown has been in charge of Georgia's defensive backs since 2022 and played a crucial role in the Bulldogs' national championship victory last season. He previously led the defensive backs at a couple of programs, including Temple, Baylor and Rutgers.

Brown's coaching career started at Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Virginia, where he worked as a defensive backs coach following his short career in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. Following a year of coaching at Paul VI, he transitioned to the world of college football.

His first stop in college athletics was at Temple. Brown joined Steve Addazio's staff in 2011 as the assistant director of internal operations. He subsequently transitioned into a graduate assistant in 2012 and became the defensive backs coach in 2013 under Matt Rhule.

Brown continued his coaching journey with Rhule, joining him at Baylor. He served as the Bears' assistant head coach and defensive backs coach during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He interviewed for Temple's head coaching job in 2018 and 2019 but only joined as a co-defensive coordinator.

Greg Schiano hired Fran Brown as defensive backs coach after he was brought back by Rutgers in the 2020 college football season. Brown eventually landed in Georgia under Kirby Smart ahead of the 2022 season, replacing Jahmile Addae, who left the Bulldogs for Miami.

What does Fran Brown bring to Syracuse?

Fran Brown's hiring at Georgia two years ago may have been unexpected, but he has proven his value, particularly in the areas of recruiting, having done brilliantly beyond the position he coaches. This has justified why Kirby Smart sought to bring him on board.

He is expected to bring a change to Syracuse in many aspects, including on-field performance and recruiting when he joins the team next season. Brown has significant connections to the Northeast, having been born in New Jersey and working at Temple and Rutgers. So, he should have few issues adapting.