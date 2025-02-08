Analyst issues a clear stance on Gunner Stockton vs Ryan Puglisi battle in Georgia

Carson Beck will finish his college career in Miami, which leaves the Georgia Bulldogs with Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi fighting over the starting quarterback job. The decision could determine if the Bulldogs can fight for their first national championship since 2023.

After coming on in relief of Beck in the College Football Playoff, it would seem Stockton would have the upper hand at this point. However, On3's JD Pickell believes it will be a close competition.

"As it stands right now, I would give the edge to Gunner Stockton," he said. "I will give my prediction for Gunner Stockton, but that thing, so we're all on the same page, is a lot more wide open than I think some people assume.

"The assumption is, 'Hey, Gunner Stockton played against Notre Dame.' ... He’s going to be the guy. Yeah, it’s a fair assumption, but it’s going to be competition."(1:50)

Stockton went 20-for-32 for 234 yards and a touchdown against the Fighting Irish, but he lost a key fumble at the end of the first half that allowed the Golden Domers to take the lead right before halftime.

For the season, the sophomore passed for 440 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also played most of the second half of the Bulldogs' win over Texas in the SEC Championship.

Ryan Puglisi will look to earn playing time in Athens. - Source: Imagn

Although Ryan Puglisi didn't play in his freshman season, he was a four-star prospect out of Avon Old Farms High School in Connecticut. According to 247 Sports, he was the 10th quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

Steve Spurrier weighed in on Georgia's 2024 season

Some people might consider Georgia's season a disappointment after crashing out at the CFP quarterfinals. Former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier considered otherwise as he explained to DawgNation about the Bulldogs.

“When you get to downplaying an SEC Championship that’s not good. That’s the second-hardest thing there is to do in college football, and they beat Texas twice in one season to do it,” Spurrier said.

Georgia finished the season 11-3, beating Texas in the SEC Championship Game before losing to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame went all the way to the CFP Championship Game.

Spurrier praised coach Kirby Smart and reminded Georgia fans he is the only current head coach with an SEC title and a national championship. Smart led the Bulldogs to national championships after the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

