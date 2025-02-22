Analyst points out Coach Prime's Colorado and Julian Lewis' popularity after QB's visit to watch Denver Nuggets

Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is gaining popularity ahead of his College Football debut with the Colorado Buffaloes. Lewis is set to be the new face of coach Deion Sander's team for the 2025 season. He will replace Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback as "Coach Prime's" son enters the 2025 NFL draft.

On Thursday, Lewis attended the Denver Nuggets home game against the Charlotte Hornets. Denver earned their 37th win of the NBA season by defeating the Hornets 129-115.

Denver acknowledged him after the win via X(formerly Twitter and shared a picture of him watching the matchup from the sidelines.

"We had @JulianLewis10 courtside for tonight's dub (Buffalo emoji)," the Nuggets tweeted.

Nuggets' star point guard Russell Westbrook also commented under the team's post, appreciating Lewis for attending the game.

DNVR Buffs Podcast co-host Ryan Koenigsberg quote tweeted the Nuggets to highlight Lewis' popularity.

"How many schools have official NBA accounts posting about their freshman early enrollees being at the game?," Koenigsbeg tweeted.

Lewis has gained more popularity since committing to "Coach Prime's" team on Nov. 21. He currently has 50 million followers on X and over 195K followers on Instagram. In his freshman year, he'll try to lead Colorado into a new era without stars like Shedeur or 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Buffaloes' fans hope he can be a suitable replacement for Shedeur to compete against the best programs in the Big 12.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2024 season is creating anticipation for "Coach Prime" & Julian Lewis

Colorado are coming off a successful 2024 season. In his second year with the program, "Coach Prime" finished with a 9-4 record and almost made the College Football Playoff.

One key factor in the team's success was Shedeur's having the best season of his College Football career. He completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. The 2025 NFL draft prospect was also fourth in the league in passing yards and second in touchdown passes.

On Dec. 28, Colorado played their last game of the season, a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Shedeur ended his final matchup with his father's team by completing 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Since the roster changed in the offseason, fans and the media wonder if Deion can be a successful coach without Shedeur. Lewis' rise in popularity also creates anticipation of seeing how the team will perform this year with him as a starter.

"Coach Prime" will look to his new star quarterback to make another bowl appearance or clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

