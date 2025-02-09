NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders sweats it out with intense practice alongside former Colorado standout

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is putting in the work for the upcoming NFL Draft in April. After beginning his collegiate career with Jackson State and leading them to consecutive SWAC Championships, Shedeur and his brother Shilo along with Deion Sanders joined the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023.

Shedeur played two seasons for the Buffaloes. During the 2024 season, he led them to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. The quarterback recorded 4,134 yards and 37 passing touchdowns while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

On Saturday, a clip of his training went viral on social media. In the video, the quarterback was practicing his arm accuracy and throws. He was accompanied by former Buffs WR Javon Antonio. Here's the video:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Antonio played for Hinds Community College for two seasons (2019-2020). He then joined Northwestern State for two seasons before playing for the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2023 season. He put up 209 yards and two TDs before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Antonio went undrafted and is currently a free agent.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is projected to be the first quarterback off the board in his draft class. The only other tough competitor he has, according to draft experts, is Miami's Cam Ward. Both could be vying to be the first overall pick for the Titans in April.

Coach Prime believes Shedeur Sanders is ready to make a name in the NFL

Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime made an appearance on Friday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show." Coach Prime talked about how Shedeur is ready to be successful in the draft and establish himself as a franchise quarterback.

Coach Prime also boldly claimed that his son will not go beyond the top three picks in April.

"He's really read to be the face of a franchise," Coach Prime said. "I think it's gonna be one of the top three picks for sure. I've spoken to all but one. That's the Titans. I haven't spoken to them, but he has. But others I've spoken to.... He has four years of film so he's straight.

"Started every year in high school, started every year in college, didn't miss one game. We understand what we're getting. There's no surprise what he is and who he is. I think he's the most qualified quarterback for that level and what comes with that position and the face of the franchise than anyone in the draft." (TS- 7:10 onwards)

Shedeur Sanders already got the opportunity to meet with several NFL representatives during the East-West Shrine Bowl week. He made a good first impression on Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Thus, it will be interesting to see if they decide to utilize their No.1 pick on the Colorado QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place