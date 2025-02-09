"My son is true to the game": $45 million worth Coach Prime shows love to Shedeur Sanders' unique sneaker choices

Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders is a projected top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After four seasons of college football, the quarterback is looking to make a name for himself in the league and succeed just like his 2x Super Bowl-winning dad. Shedeur is currently in New Orleans making media appearances and venturing out into the city ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Shedeur Sanders recently celebrated his birthday on February 7. The 23-year-old looked to upgrade his shoe collection during his New Orleans stay and decided to visit a local store. Upon his visit, the quarterback was shown various pairs of Jordan and other trending sneakers.

However, the store failed to meet Shedeur Sanders' expectations. Coach Prime shared a video of his son in the store where he states that he wears nothing else apart from his dad's signature series.

"I don't know, I'm at a dilemma here. I only wear dad's shoes so it's like cool. But I don't wear nothing else but that," Shedeur said.

The $45 million worth Colorado head coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth) was proud of his son's loyalty and stated that he knows his sneaker game well.

"My son is True to the game! @shedeursanders @nike @2legendary

Deion Sanders has his own signature shoe series with Nike called the Air Diamond Turf. They were originally released back in 1993 and were designed to keep up with Coach Prime's professional dual-sport days in the NFL and MLB.

The brand then re-released the Diamond Turf1 series in January with white, black, red, and gold color schemes. Retailing at $150, these shoes were sold out completely within minutes of their launch.

Shedeur Sanders was excited about his birthday gift from Coach Prime

The Colorado QB celebrated his birthday in New Orleans this year. They put up a mobile setup for his podcast which is owned by the media company called OverTime. During Friday's episode of his show, Shedeur Sanders revealed that he was excited to see what his dad got him for his 23rd birthday.

"I'm just excited to see what dad's gonna get me because I got him an AP (Audemars Piguet) last birthday, so I'm just waiting on my gifts, Shedeur said. "I gave it to him early because I don't like holding onto gifts or holding secrets, especially if I spend all that on that," (TS- 3:24)

