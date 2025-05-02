Analyst says Arch Manning surpasses Shedeur Sanders when it comes to hype around the QB

Ad

Arch Manning takes over as Texas's starting quarterback in the 2025 season, and there has been a lot of anticipation and hype around him following his performance in 2024. However, this seems to go beyond the season, going down to the 2026 NFL draft, which he will be eligible for.

In Brendan Donahue’s way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft, Manning is projected to be the No. 1 pick to the Cleveland Browns. This is despite the team's crowded quarterback room, which includes Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who were selected in the latest draft.

“Even though the Browns drafted two quarterbacks, one of whom happened to be Shadeur Sanders, they did not spend even a second round pick on either, showing they don’t believe either is a starting level quarterback in the NFL,” Donahue wrote.

“So if Manning does declare, which is a big if at this moment, the Browns would not hesitate to add him to an already crowded quarterback room.”

The projection appears wild to Michael Keefe of “The Giraffe Beer Podcast.” The analyst doesn't believe Arch Manning has done enough to receive a first overall pick projection in the next draft. This made him conclude that the Texas quarterback is hyped beyond Shedeur Sanders.

“Arch Manning has played basically zero college football and this is the projection,” Keefe tweeted on X. “If you thought Shedeur was overhyped based on his name, this is wild.”

Analyst claims Arch Manning won’t declare for the 2026 NFL draft

While Arch Manning is getting projected as the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, JD PicKell claims the quarterback will return to the Forty Acres for another season. He's currently the betting favorite to go as the first pick in 2026, but PicKell has ruled that out.

“Arch Manning is not going to be the first pick in next year's draft because, y'all, he's not even gonna leave school," PicKell said Thursday on a recent installment of “The Hard Count."

“I've seen a lot of stuff out there. I think, actually, in Vegas, he's got the best odds to be the top pick next year. I get it, Vegas, dangling something in our face and saying, 'Don't you wanna spend some money on next year's draft already?' ... I'm just telling you, I don't think he's going pro."

Manning is also considered the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year as he becomes the starter for Texas. The QB showcased what he's capable of last season when he came in for injured Quinn Ewers and the hope is for him to put out something better in 2025.

