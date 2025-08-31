"Angry Bama boosters will have $70 million ready by Monday": Fans want Kalen DeBoer fired as HC's buyout takes spotlight after crushing loss to FSU 

Kalen DeBoer had the worst start possible to his second stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. They suffered a 31-17 loss in their season opener against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium. This has further raised questions about his fit as Nick Saban's successor.

Ad

After the game, fans on social media demanded that Alabama fire Kalen DeBoer despite having a multi-million-dollar buyout.

J-bone @GatorJ_bone @MattHayesCFB Angry and motivated Bama boosters will have that ready by Monday

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Soaring Eagle @Soaring70Eagle Who cares. Send his ass packing.

Ad

Wisconsin Homer (Foxhole Guy) @wisconsintakes Alabama fans and boosters would have $70 million in about 3 seconds

Ad

Terry Williams @TerryWgreybeard Fire Kalen DeBoer ! I’ll contribute $100 to his buyout now!

Ad

HVAC1 - Tribune of Plebs ᛉ 🏴‍☠️ @niceguy1actual @AlabamaFTBL DeBoer is neither a good coach, nor a good dude. You can fire him now, or wait and waste 2 or 3 more seasons. You know what to do.

Ad

Phillip Kingsbridge @PhillipKingsB @AlabamaFTBL FIRE DEBOER. RIDICULOUS AND EMBARRASSING. 🤬 #FireDeBoer

Ad

DeBoer took over as the head coach of the Crimson Tide in January 2024. Last season, he could only muster a 9-4 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan, failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs and compete for the SEC title.

If the Alabama coach is fired 'without cause', he will earn 90% of the remaining money in his contract in installments. Thus, if DeBoer is sent packing during the regular season, his buyout would be at $63 million. However, if they cut DeBoer on December 1, it would amount to $60 million.

Ad

The Crimson Tide took an early lead against Florida State on Saturday. Quarterback Ty Simpson found Josh Cuevas with a two-yard TD pass. The Seminoles quickly responded after Tommy Castellanos' nine-yard rushing touchdown.

In the second quarter, Florida State continued the offensive momentum to secure a 17-7 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, RB Caziah Holmes scored a four-yard rushing TD to extend their lead further. However, a 40-yard field goal by Conor Talty, followed by a six-yard TD pass from Ty Simpson, minimized the deficit. Florida State then sealed the victory thanks to Gavin Sawchuk's 14-yard rushing TD.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer opens up about Ty Simpson's debut as the starting quarterback

After Jalen Milroe's departure in this year's NFL draft, Kalen DeBoer named Ty Simpson as the QB1 of the team. Against the Seminoles, he completed 23 of the 43 passes he attempted for 254 yards and two passing touchdowns.

In the post-game press conference, Kalen DeBoer shared his take on Ty Simpson's debut against the Seminoles.

Ad

"He has to trust his reads and cut it loose sometimes," DeBoer said as per CBS Sports. "Just let it fly. He can make the throws. Let it fly. Throw on rhythm, throw on time. There might have been a time or two where they got in his face a little quick. That's going to happen. That's football.

Ad

"And just some decision making there in certain critical moments. That's the thing he's going to learn from. He's given everything he has."

Alabama's next opponents are the ULM Warhawks on September 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 7:45 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.