"Angry Bama boosters will have $70 million ready by Monday": Fans want Kalen DeBoer fired as HC's buyout takes spotlight after crushing loss to FSU 

Kalen DeBoer had the worst start possible to his second stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. They suffered a 31-17 loss in their season opener against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium. This has further raised questions about his fit as Nick Saban's successor.
After the game, fans on social media demanded that Alabama fire Kalen DeBoer despite having a multi-million-dollar buyout.
DeBoer took over as the head coach of the Crimson Tide in January 2024. Last season, he could only muster a 9-4 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan, failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs and compete for the SEC title.
If the Alabama coach is fired 'without cause', he will earn 90% of the remaining money in his contract in installments. Thus, if DeBoer is sent packing during the regular season, his buyout would be at $63 million. However, if they cut DeBoer on December 1, it would amount to $60 million.
The Crimson Tide took an early lead against Florida State on Saturday. Quarterback Ty Simpson found Josh Cuevas with a two-yard TD pass. The Seminoles quickly responded after Tommy Castellanos' nine-yard rushing touchdown.
In the second quarter, Florida State continued the offensive momentum to secure a 17-7 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, RB Caziah Holmes scored a four-yard rushing TD to extend their lead further. However, a 40-yard field goal by Conor Talty, followed by a six-yard TD pass from Ty Simpson, minimized the deficit. Florida State then sealed the victory thanks to Gavin Sawchuk's 14-yard rushing TD.
Kalen DeBoer opens up about Ty Simpson's debut as the starting quarterback
After Jalen Milroe's departure in this year's NFL draft, Kalen DeBoer named Ty Simpson as the QB1 of the team. Against the Seminoles, he completed 23 of the 43 passes he attempted for 254 yards and two passing touchdowns.
In the post-game press conference, Kalen DeBoer shared his take on Ty Simpson's debut against the Seminoles.
"He has to trust his reads and cut it loose sometimes," DeBoer said as per CBS Sports. "Just let it fly. He can make the throws. Let it fly. Throw on rhythm, throw on time. There might have been a time or two where they got in his face a little quick. That's going to happen. That's football.
"And just some decision making there in certain critical moments. That's the thing he's going to learn from. He's given everything he has."
Alabama's next opponents are the ULM Warhawks on September 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 7:45 pm ET.
