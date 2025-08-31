7 hilarious Alabama memes cracking up the internet as Tommy Castellanos punishes Kalen DeBoer & Co. in Week 1

Florida State gave college football fans an upset to celebrate over the weekend as Mike Norvell's team defeated Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles defeated Alabama 31-17 on Saturday, snapping the SEC powerhouse's 23-game streak in season openers.The star of the show was FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos. He backed up his pregame trash talk and became the face of a meme storm that Crimson Tide fans won’t forget anytime soon.Students stormed Doak Campbell Stadium, flooding the field in a celebration that doubled as the perfect backdrop for viral content. The memes started rolling the second the final whistle blew. Here are the top 7 memes:Castellanos put his legs to work, rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding 152 passing yards on 9-of-14 completions. His bold prediction that Alabama couldn’t stop him looked prophetic as Florida State bulldozed to 230 rushing yards.Also read: &quot;Saban would never&quot; &quot;Bama is burning&quot;: Fans troll Alabama defense as Tommy Castellanos strikes deep into Kalen DeBoer's backyardKalen DeBoer fumes over Alabama's loss to FSUAlabama HC Kalen DeBoer didn’t hesitate from taking responsibility after Crimson Tide’s loss to Florida State. In his first season at the helm, DeBoer watched his team fall short once again, and his frustration was evident as he addressed the media.“We had some opportunities to get back in the game there,” DeBoer said. “The name of the game is we can’t be hesitant early on. We have to be faster.”Offensively, the Crimson Tide crossed into Seminole territory on seven different drives but managed only 17 points. DeBoer acknowledged the uphill climb ahead.“Last year isn’t this year,” he said. “We’ve got to play our style of ball. You got to focus on the moment and the next moment is what happens tomorrow. We will find out. We've talked all along about chemistry on this team and how close we are and how hard we worked and doing a lot of the right things. We'll find out if that sticks.”For Alabama, the pressure is already mounting.Also read: &quot;Rumors getting Nick Saban in trouble with Miss Terry now&quot;: CFB fans have wild reaction to ex-Alabama HC's latest revelation on live TV