The winner of the 2023 Heisman has been announced. It is none other than LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels!

The dual-threat QB put up an impressive resume this season, compiling 3,812 passing yards and 40 TD passes along with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

He is also the third Heisman winner in the history of LSU after Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow. But despite these achievements, there are a few CFB fans who believe that there was another candidate who deserved it more than Daniels.

After Jayden Daniels was announced as the 2023 Heisman winner, fans took to social media to express their opinions about how Michael Penix Jr. should have been the real winner and deserved more recognition than the LSU QB. One fan even commented:

"Penix ROBBED!"

Jayden Daniels went on to secure 503 first-place votes along with 2,029 points to be crowned as the nation's best player.

Michael Penix Jr, the runner-up, led the Huskies to an undefeated season along with a Pac-12 championship win and a spot in the playoffs.

However, one cannot overlook the incredible statistics Daniels put up in this campaign. Earlier this week, he also won the AP Player of the Year Award to bring an end to his senior season and gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft.

2023 Final Heisman Rankings

Michael Penix Jr. emerged as the runner-up this year with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points. He also went on to compile 4,218 passing yards and 33 TD passes with 9 INTs. Oregon QB Bo Nix came in third with 51 first-place votes and 885 points, followed by Ohio State QB Marvin Harrison Jr. with 20 first-place votes and 352 points.

After the results were announced, Penix's teammates took to social media to express their disbelief at their QB not winning the Heisman. But he still has a chance to etch his name in glory at the CFP Semifinal game against Texas and lead the team to a national championship.