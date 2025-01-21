"Animal" "Ban ND from playoff until they get in conference": Fans give up Marcus Freeman & Co. after Quinshon Judkins' TD

Notre Dame's chances of turning around the national championship game seem slim at best after a Quinshon Judkins touchdown and a field goal put Ohio State up 31-15 at the start of the fourth quarter.

It seems that barring a memorable comeback by the Fighting Irish, the Buckeyes will get crowned national champions on Tuesday.

The touchdown was preceded by an incredible 70-yard run by Quinshon Judkins, following which fans expressed their anger against Notre Dame and its performance. Some deemed Notre Dame unworthy of participating in the game.

"Ban ND from playoff until they get in conference," one tweeted.

"4 offensive drives, 4 touchdowns. Notre Dame literally has no answers against that OSU offense," another posted.

Others were simply amazed by Judkins's performance:

"Animal"

"Quinshon Judkins breaks loose for a jaw-dropping 70-yard run!"

Others seemed to yearn for the olden days of college football:

"The best team money can buy!!!"

"Best team money can buy, so long college football as we knew it, and I'm sure it's not the first time."

Judkins is putting together a game worthy of the MVP award. The running back has run 88 yards, with two touchdowns in six carries. He's averaging 14.7 yards per carry, and his longest carry was the 70-yard carry that helped Ohio State get in the red zone ahead of their four touchdown.

Notre Dame's Riley Leonard fails to lighten up Irish offense after first quarter

Riley Leonard came into the national championship game seemingly on fire, leading his team on a 75-yard opening drive, which ended up with him scoring a touchdown. However, since then, Leonard has been unable to keep up with Ohio State's offense.

Leonard has gone 10-16, with 108 passing yards and one touchdown. On the ground, where he usually offers his biggest output, he has only recorded 41 rushing yards, with one touchdown in 14 carries. While the numbers aren't underwhelming, they are far from enough to keep Notre Dame in the fight.

However, Leonard can hardly be blamed. Notre Dame's biggest weakness has been its defense, which has been unable to stop Ohio State's offense in all but one of its drives.

