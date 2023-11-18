It's safe to say that Pat McAfee isn't a big fan of the NCAA. The analyst ripped into the organization for rejecting postseason waiver requests from three programs: Tarleton State, Jacksonville State and the undefeated James Madison Dukes.

The NCAA's decision came after the James Madison Dukes, currently 10-0 and leading the SBC East, submitted another request to gain bowl eligibility last week. They are one of the seven undefeated teams left in the FBS, along with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington and Liberty.

Notably, the NCAA rule book states that programs transitioning from the FCS to FBS aren’t eligible for postseason games during the first two years of transition.

The Dukes have strung together an excellent transitional run, posting a 17-3 record in their first 20 games as an FBS member. However, they cannot play for a Sun Belt title or appear in the College Football Playoff Rankings due to the NCAA's transitional rule.

What did Pat McAfee say about the NCAA?

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show this week, the former NFL star voiced his opinion on the NCAA's bowl eligibility rule. He previously touched upon the injustice for the JMU players.

On Thursday, McAfee blasted the NCAA again, revealing that he hasn't been a fan of the organization since his college football days:

“In the NCAA, when we were just a lowly YouTube show, it would have to hear the things I have potentially said about it. I've hated this organization since 2005, first introduced to it. I don't do well with authority, to begin with, let alone ones that are inept at all stops."

McAfee continued his criticism of the NCAA and explained,

“NCAA was hoping to God for that little YouTube show to not get a larger platform. And I'm okay being the one who utilizes ESPN's airtime to say that the NCAA is archaic, stupid and needs a full rebuild."

Many fans on social media also backed McAfee's comments. Some even pointed out that the NCAA's transitional rule would discourage any team transitioning from the FCS to the FBS.