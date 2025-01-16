Another Texas senior announces for NFL draft with heartfelt message after Quinn Ewers' late decision

Wednesday has been a day of goodbyes at Texas, with Quinn Ewers declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. The signal-caller wasn't the only key player to announce his departure for the pros, as defensive lineman Alfred Collins also said goodbye to the Austin school. That was expected, as Collins is a senior out of eligibility, although that doesn't detract from the emotion of the moment.

Collins penned a letter to his Instagram account, thanking his teammates, the fans and the school.

"To my brothers – my teammates, my family on the field – I'm going to miss you more than I can say. The journey we shared was full of highs and lows, but every single moment was worth it. I'll forever cherish the laughs, the grind, and the memories we made on and off the field. It was truly an unforgettable ride that will stay with me forever," he wrote.

Alfred Collins preceded UT coach Steve Sarkisian by one year. At the time Texas was a struggling program, having gone 5-7 in 2021. He stayed for the rebuilding process and eventually became one of the key members of the defense and a leader in the locker room.

In five years, Collins played in 63 games. He made 73 total tackles and also had 69 tackle assists. The lineman finished with 7.5 sacks for a total loss of 51 yards.

Quinn Ewers announces declares for the NFL, ends his time with Texas

Quinn Ewers has ended speculation regarding his future, as he declared on Wednesday for the 2025 NFL draft. While he's not expected to be a first-round pick, he could turn out to be the third-best quarterback in the draft behind Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, in a class not known for its strength at the position.

