Antonio Brown has 3-word reaction to LSU WR Kyren Lacy's tragic death with just two weeks to 2025 NFL draft

The college football world was hit with a massive tragedy on Sunday with the news that Kyren Lacy died on Saturday night. Reports started to come out on Sunday morning that former LSU Tigers wide receiver had reportedly taken his own life.

Ad

"BREAKING! LSU superstar Kyren Lacy allegedly took his own life last night according to sources from his neighborhood. He was previously considered a potential first-round pick in the NFL," a post on X read.

This tragedy hit the football world hard, as it was only last season that Lacy, 24, was making big plays for the Tigers on the football field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The football world joined together to mourn his death. One of the first people to express their sadness over this tragic event was former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. He wrote:

"Damn… RIP King."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyren Lacy was preparing for the 2025 NFL draft, although it is unclear whether he was going to be selected.

The news of Lacy's death came just as a Louisiana court was set to begin hearing evidence in connection with felony hit-and-run allegations against the WR from December on Monday. He allegedly fled the site of the accident, which killed a 78-year-old man.

He was later arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, negligent manslaughter and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Ad

Kyren Lacy was a few weeks away from possibly starting his NFL career

Kyren Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December after exhausting his NCAA eligibility. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the No. 269-ranked player in the draft, which placed him as a borderline draft pick.

Lacy declared for the draft shortly after the hit-and-run, but a few weeks before the news became public. It is unclear whether he would have been selected with this legal situation looming over him. He registered 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine TDs this past season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.