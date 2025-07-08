"Anybody who commits to Colorado isn’t serious" - CFB fans troll OT Xavier Payne on committing to Deion Sanders' program

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl appearance last season. Several key players departed this offseason, leading to "Coach Prime" revamping his team for year three. Amid his offseason preparations, he has also been focused on the team's 2026 recruiting class.

On Monday, Sanders' team received another commitment in the recruiting class of 2026. According to a tweet by On3's Hayes Fawcett, three-star OT Xavier Payne has made his commitment to the Buffaloes.

"BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Xavier Payne has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @rivals The 6'7 325 OT from Orlando, FL was previously Committed to Florida State 'SKO BUFFS'," Fawcett wrote on X/Twitter.

However, college football fans were not impressed with Payne's decision to commit to Sanders' team. Some subsequently trolled the three-star OT for his decision:

"Anybody who commits to Colorado isn't serious about their career, but they'll have to find that out that hard way," one fan commented.

"Hopefully he comes back to Florida in the 2026-27 season after Prime bolts for the Browns HC job," another fan said.

"Wait till he plays a snow game. Transfer incoming," a fan wrote.

"Bad decision. They suck," another fan said.

"Lol have fun losing," one fan added.

"Wannabe thug going to Thug U," another fan commented.

Xavier Paunes had several offers from teams like Arkansas, Florida, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and UCF. Before his commitment decision, he had compressed his list down to two teams, Syracuse and the Buffs. Payne was committed to Florida State since December 2024 before decommitting last month.

Deion Sanders and Buffs suffer harsh blow after losing commitment race of 5-star WR

Five-star prospect Cederian Morgan is considered the second-best WR in the recruiting class of 2026. He had his official visit to Boulder in May, leaving fans excited about him potentially making his commitment to the team.

However, last week on Wednesday, Morgan made his commitment decision, and it was not what Deion Sanders expected. The five-star WR decided to make his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide over teams like Florida, Georgia and Colorado.

Before Xavier Payne's commitment, 247Sports reported that the Buffs had only five commitments in the recruiting class of 2026. However, "Coach Prime" will be hopeful of loading the roster with more talented players in the coming days.

