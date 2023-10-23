"AP Poll doesn't matter anymore": CFB fans blast Week 8 college football rankings as USC slips 6 spots and Georgia reigns on top

The latest AP Poll has been released, with no movement among the top six teams. Back-to-back defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, maintained the top spot in the rankings.

The Alabama Crimson Tide moved into No. 9, with no place for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Check out the full rankings below:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Washington Huskies

6. Oklahoma Sooners

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Oregon Ducks

9. Alabama Crimson Tide

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

11. Oregon State Beavers

12. Ole Miss Rebels

13. Utah Utes

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

15. LSU Tigers

16. Missouri Tigers

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. Louisville Cardinals

19. Air Force Falcons

20. Duke Blue Devils

21. Tennessee Volunteers

22. Tulane Green Wave

23. UCLA Bruins

24. USC Trojans

25. James Madison Dukes

How did college football fans react to the updated AP Poll rankings?

College football fans voiced their displeasure with the updated AP poll rankings. One fan, @MVPHenryDavis on X, believes the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have two wins over top-ten opponents, should be the top-ranked team, stating:

"Luckily the AP Poll doesn’t matter anymore, but I have no idea how Ohio State isn’t #1. What a joke"

Another user, @TheElite0356, questioned how the Buckeyes are not ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines, who have yet to play a ranked opponent:

"Please tell me how a team with no ranked matchups is ahead of a team with 2 top 10 wins?"

@_OE_1 believes that the USC Trojans should have fallen out of the rankings altogether after back-to-back losses:

"Usc should not be in the top 25 this week. Yall bias when it comes to them lol"

User @King1Nine claimed that the North Carolina Tar Heels should have fallen more than seven spots:

"Nawww yo @UNCFootball needs to drop WAYYY lower than that. Y'all dropped @uscfb mega spots last week for losing to a ranked team, and UNC lost to a whole a** 1 win team"

College football fan @burnerbrosteen questioned why two undefeated teams did not slide in the rankings following poor showings:

"Bama is consistently punished for a bad showing against South Florida in a monsoon without their starting QB, Why does Washington get a pass for barely escaping Arizona State and Oklahoma barely beating UCF?"

@bhess150 suggested that the back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs should not be atop the AP Poll:

"UGA is the #1 team by neither eye test (Michigan) or resume (OSU). Why are they still ranked as such?"

Another fan, @nolelifestyle, pointed out that the Florida State Seminoles have beaten two good opponents by a wide margin:

"FSU has beaten two CURRENT top 20 teams by a combined 40 points."

@thelawshorts noted that half of the top 10 of the AP Poll will be in the Big Ten next season following conference realignment:

"5 of the top 10 teams are next year’s Big 10 teams 😳"

While there will always be complaints about the AP Poll, it should be noted that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoff. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on Oct. 31.