LSU was the biggest loser of Week 5 college football, and the AP Poll reflects it with them dropping 10 spots in the Week 6 rankings. They entered Week 5 at the No. 13 position, but after a thrilling encounter at Oxford, in which they lost 55-49 to the Ole Miss Rebels, they fell to the No. 23 spot. Ole Miss climbed four spots to No. 16 as a reward for their victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon State stunned Utah 21-7, getting the upset win over a then-Top 10 team. The Beavers had been the victims of an upset last week when, as the No. 14 team, they lost to No. 21 Washington State, which made them drop all the way down to No. 19. They almost recovered their previous standing, coming up to No. 15 this week, while the Utes fell to No. 18. Washington State didn't play this week, but it seems the Beavers' victory benefitted them, as they climbed to No. 13.

The Kentucky Wildcats entered the AP Poll, achieving a 5-0 record, with a 33-14 victory over the then-No. 22 Florida Gators. Kentucky is currently the No. 20 team in the nation, and Florida has disappeared from the rankings.

Louisville entered the rankings at No. 25 in a quiet manner, after achieving a 5-0 record without being caught up on some of the more interesting storylines of the ACC. Kansas disappeared from the rankings after their defeat 40-14 at the hands of Texas.

USC fell to No. 9, after hanging by the skin of their teeth in the fourth quarter versus Colorado. Indirectly, this helped Oregon climb to No. 8.

Notre Dame recovered from last week's defeat by claiming the No. 10 spot in a victory over Duke, which fell to No. 19 and will have trouble hanging on to this ranking following quarterback Riley Leonard's injury.

There weren't any changes in the top 7 teams, and Fresno State at No. 24 is the only non-Power Five school to be featured in the AP Poll this week (Notre Dame is an independent school).

Week 5 AP Poll: Georgia reigns supreme

Georgia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington Oregon USC Notre Dame Alabama Oklahoma Washington State North Carolina Oregon State Ole Miss Miami Utah Duke Kentucky Missouri Tennessee LSU Fresno State Louisville