"Arch Manning doesn't have elite physical traits": Aaron Rodgers' brother sends blunt message after Ryan Day nearly exposes Texas QB

Arch Manning's highly anticipated performance for the Texas Longhorns in their game with the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday did not go as expected. The former number one struggled against the Buckeyes' defense in Texas' 14-7 loss.
His performance last weekend has led some people to think that Manning had been over-hyped in the build up to this season. On Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," Jordan Rodgers (the brother of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers) gave the following verdict on Manning.
"I think we just realized that Arch doesn't have elite physical traits. (Timestamp: 4:20) He doesn't have an elite arm. He doesn't have elite athleticism."
Manning's performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes was not his best. He threw for 170 yards, going 17 from 30, and threw for one touchdown. He also threw one interception. This interception proved costly, as the Buckeyes were able to convert the resulting drive into a touchdown to double their lead.
Manning made many mistakes during this game and underthrew a good number of his passes.
However, all is not lost for Manning and the Texas Longhorns' season. Ohio State is likely to be the hardest test for them all season long, and thanks to their defense (and Ohio State having a few issues with their new quarterback, Julian Sayin), the team was able to stay in the game.
Furthermore, Manning is going to improve as the season goes on. He is going to slowly become the quarterback we have expected him to be. If this happens at the right time, then the Longhorns are still going to be able to make a run in the College Football Playoffs this season.
Ryan Clark does not think Arch Manning is a generational talent
However, while some think that Arch Manning can become a generational quarterback, others have shelved this idea. Former NFL player Ryan Clark said this on Tuesday's episode of "The Pivot."
"Arch Manning, period, point-blank, is neither a generation nor a transcendent talent. Arch Manning can't run like LaNorris Sellers. He can't throw like Garrett Nussmeier or Bryce Underwood. He's not Trevor Lawrence. He's not Caleb Williams. Those guys were what people felt like were generational and can't miss college quarterbacks, right? College football talents."
The Buckeyes' defeat has exposed the weaknesses in Arch Manning's performance, while most of his contemporaries had decent performances.
It is worth bearing in mind that he has not seen much of Manning to make a true judgement of his abilities. We will only be able to know what he can and can't do after we have seen him play for a whole season.
