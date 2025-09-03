  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan drops hot take on LaNorris Sellers-Cam Newton days after his viral Arch Manning verdict

Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan drops hot take on LaNorris Sellers-Cam Newton days after his viral Arch Manning verdict

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 17:10 GMT
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan drops hot take on LaNorris Sellers-Cam Newton days after his viral Arch Manning verdict (Image Credits - IMAGN)

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been the talk of the town after his strong outing against Virginia Tech on Sunday. Norris completed 12 of 19 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for another TD, to lead the No. 10 Gamecocks to a 24-11 win over the Hokies.

Ad

On Wednesday, legendary NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, heaped praise on Sellers. He even drew comparisons between Sellers and former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

“Man, I saw flashes of Cam Newton for exactly what Louis is saying,” Jordan Rodgers said on ESPN's "Get Up". “The big, physical, strong runner who can throw you and run by you, I thought was so impressive. He can change a game with his feet.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Last week, Rodgers discussed the hype around Texas QB Arch Manning and said that the young talent still had a lot to prove. His verdict came true as Manning struggled in the Longhorns' 14-7 defeat to Ohio State on Saturday.

Newton played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He spent 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and had a one-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2016, where his team lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.

Ad

LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina will aim to build on season-opening win in Week 2 vs SC State

NCAA Football: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers - Source: Imagn

LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks will look to build on their season-opening win over Virginia Tech when they host SC State on Saturday. The South Carolina vs. SC State clash will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Ad

Sellers is expected to play a key role in the offense for South Carolina this season. Some also believe that he could win the Heisman Trophy if he keeps up his high standards..

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

Also Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications