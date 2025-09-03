South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been the talk of the town after his strong outing against Virginia Tech on Sunday. Norris completed 12 of 19 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for another TD, to lead the No. 10 Gamecocks to a 24-11 win over the Hokies.On Wednesday, legendary NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, heaped praise on Sellers. He even drew comparisons between Sellers and former NFL MVP Cam Newton.“Man, I saw flashes of Cam Newton for exactly what Louis is saying,” Jordan Rodgers said on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot;. “The big, physical, strong runner who can throw you and run by you, I thought was so impressive. He can change a game with his feet.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast week, Rodgers discussed the hype around Texas QB Arch Manning and said that the young talent still had a lot to prove. His verdict came true as Manning struggled in the Longhorns' 14-7 defeat to Ohio State on Saturday.Newton played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He spent 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and had a one-year stint with the New England Patriots.Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2016, where his team lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina will aim to build on season-opening win in Week 2 vs SC StateNCAA Football: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers - Source: ImagnLaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks will look to build on their season-opening win over Virginia Tech when they host SC State on Saturday. The South Carolina vs. SC State clash will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Sellers is expected to play a key role in the offense for South Carolina this season. Some also believe that he could win the Heisman Trophy if he keeps up his high standards.. Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State