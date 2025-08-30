WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Jeremiah Smith’s connection with new Ohio State starting quarterback Julian Sayin will be one of the highlights of the Buckeyes’ game against Texas. A viral video of Sayin missing Smith with an important pass on fourth down and Smith’s reaction after sums this up.The sophomore wideout connected with Will Howard last season to wreak a lot of havoc on opposing defenses. With Howard now off to the NFL, the Buckeyes’ new primary quarterback must build a similar connection with their most productive receiver.Smith’s output on offense played a big part in Ohio State’s national championship run last season. The Buckeyes start their title defense against Texas on Saturday, and it is as big a stage as any for the star receiver to shine.However, the sophomore is not the only star to watch on the field in the showdown. On the other team is the much-anticipated Arch Manning, officially taking the baton passed on by Quinn Ewers. The redshirt sophomore has waited two years for an opportunity to lead the Longhorns’ offense.Heir to one of football’s most storied family legacies, Manning signed with Texas as a five-star prospect out of high school. Along with Smith, he is one of the several names in the early Heisman Trophy projections this season.How did Jeremiah Smith do at halftime?Ohio State led Texas 7-0 at halftime on Saturday. Jeremiah Smith is one of the Buckeyes’ most productive players on the offense, connecting to three passes for 27 yards, averaging nine yards per catch.Smith had a rough start to the game, dropping two passes early in the matchup. His first drop was a three-yard out on first and 10. He changed his gloves after dropping a second pass from Sayin, perhaps to have a greater grip on the ball.The subtle change seems to work, with the wideout making a 16-yard catch on Ohio State’s next drive. However, the Buckeyes’ only score in the first half came courtesy of a CJ Donaldson Jr.’s one-yard rush in the second quarter.Read more:Jeremiah Smith speaks on adjusting to fame as college football stardom growsJeremiah Smith NFL draft: Eligibility, projections and more explored for Ohio State's star WRHow to defend Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins in EA Sports game?Smith is less prolific on the ground, with only one rushing touchdown from five attempts last season.