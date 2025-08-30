  • home icon
  • WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 30, 2025 18:23 GMT
Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith
Jeremiah Smith’s connection with new Ohio State starting quarterback Julian Sayin will be one of the highlights of the Buckeyes’ game against Texas. A viral video of Sayin missing Smith with an important pass on fourth down and Smith’s reaction after sums this up.

The sophomore wideout connected with Will Howard last season to wreak a lot of havoc on opposing defenses. With Howard now off to the NFL, the Buckeyes’ new primary quarterback must build a similar connection with their most productive receiver.

Smith’s output on offense played a big part in Ohio State’s national championship run last season. The Buckeyes start their title defense against Texas on Saturday, and it is as big a stage as any for the star receiver to shine.

However, the sophomore is not the only star to watch on the field in the showdown. On the other team is the much-anticipated Arch Manning, officially taking the baton passed on by Quinn Ewers. The redshirt sophomore has waited two years for an opportunity to lead the Longhorns’ offense.

Heir to one of football’s most storied family legacies, Manning signed with Texas as a five-star prospect out of high school. Along with Smith, he is one of the several names in the early Heisman Trophy projections this season.

How did Jeremiah Smith do at halftime?

Ohio State led Texas 7-0 at halftime on Saturday. Jeremiah Smith is one of the Buckeyes’ most productive players on the offense, connecting to three passes for 27 yards, averaging nine yards per catch.

Smith had a rough start to the game, dropping two passes early in the matchup. His first drop was a three-yard out on first and 10. He changed his gloves after dropping a second pass from Sayin, perhaps to have a greater grip on the ball.

The subtle change seems to work, with the wideout making a 16-yard catch on Ohio State’s next drive. However, the Buckeyes’ only score in the first half came courtesy of a CJ Donaldson Jr.’s one-yard rush in the second quarter.

Smith is less prolific on the ground, with only one rushing touchdown from five attempts last season.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Alvin Amansec
