"It's been pretty hard for me": Jeremiah Smith speaks on adjusting to fame as college football stardom grows

Jeremiah Smith played a major role in the Ohio State Buckeyes' national football championship win in the 2024 season. Smith thrived catching passes from Will Howard, and the duo combined to give the Buckeyes their first national championship in a decade.However, Smith found it challenging to adjust to the fame that comes with being one of the best players in college football. In an X post made by Adam King on Friday, Smith said,&quot;I'm still trying to figure it out. I like to go places and go out and shop. I can't really do that now and'it's been pretty hard for me. It's been pretty hard adjusting to this.&quot;Smith might be just a sophomore, but he's already one of the biggest names in college football. His newfound fame means that it's hard to go out without being spotted by fans.Furthermore, Smith plays for a program with a passionate fan base. And being one of its top players, he draws significant attention even off the field.Jeremiah Smith has $4.2 million NIL valuationAccording to Yahoo Sports, Jeremiah Smith possesses an NIL Valuation of $4.2 million. His worth is bolstered by deals with Adidas, Red Bull, Nintendo and Lululemon. Smith is one of the hottest commodities in college football due to his heroics with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 college football season. The superstar wideout ended his freshman season with 76 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.According to FOX Sports, Jeremiah Smith has the third-highest NIL valuation among collegiate stars. The only players with bigger valuations are Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Miami Hurricanes shot caller Carson Beck. Manning has a $6.8 million valuation while Beck's is at $4.3 million.Jeremiah Smith is preparing for his sophomore season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He's looking to help the program achieve back-to-back national championships under coach Ryan Day.The Buckeyes will start their quest for another title with a Week 1 matchup against the Texas Longhorns. They'll look to lay down an early marker against a formidable opponent to start the campaign.