"Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

Quarterback Arch Manning has just begun his first game as Texas’ full-time starter, but he’s already carrying a lot of pressure on his shoulders. The hype surrounding him is immense, partly because of his famous Manning family name rather than his on-field college performances so far. In two years, he has played in over a dozen games but only started twice.

Nevertheless, he’s on several prestigious preseason watch lists, like the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and is being considered a contender for the Heisman.

During the broadcast of the Ohio State vs. Texas game, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said that the hype and pressure Arch Manning is facing are similar to what LeBron James experienced in high school. LeBron’s hype was a national obsession. He was dubbed “The Chosen One,” signed to a $90 million Nike deal before even playing a professional game, and compared to Michael Jordan.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Fans on X did not agree with Sarkisian's comment.

“Comparing the Arch Manning hype to LeBron’s is one of the nastiest things I’ve ever heard,” a fan wrote.

“My goodness. Them comparing Arch Manning's hype and pressure to LeBron James is insane,” a fan said.

“They just said that Arch Manning has the same level of expectation of LeBron James in 2003 and that's just 100% false smh,” another fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“Sark said the only player that can relate to the scrutiny and expectations of Arch Manning is LeBron James. Lord Jesus. Lol,” a fan wrote.

“Steve Sarkisian comparing Arch to Lebron give me a fuckinggg break 😭😭😭,” one fan said.

“Just saw them compare arch manning hype to lebron and turned off my broadcast,” one fan commented.

Arch Manning and Texas offense struggling against Ohio State defense

The first half has been tough for Arch Manning and the Texas offense. Ohio State’s defense has been strong, constantly putting pressure on Manning and forcing Texas to punt several times. Manning was even sacked by Ohio State’s linebacker Arvell Reese, which hurt Texas’ chances to move the ball.

Texas’ offense hasn’t been clicking, partly because of some mistakes like dropped passes and penalties. Manning hasn’t been able to lead the team to score yet, and Texas is down 7-0 at halftime after Ohio State scored on a risky 4th down play.

Despite the quarterback’s efforts, Ohio State’s defense is controlling the game and making it hard for him to find open receivers or make big plays.

