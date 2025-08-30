  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith too talented for AB": NFL fans react as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry, scout at Ohio State-Texas game

"Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith too talented for AB": NFL fans react as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry, scout at Ohio State-Texas game

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 30, 2025 18:06 GMT
NFL: AUG 03 Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
NFL: AUG 03 Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry are scouting some talent while attending the Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday. Fans believe that the Browns' executives are in the Ohio Stadium to keep a close eye on two special players playing tonight.

Ad

The star young players in question are Ohio's star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Texas' star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Haslam and Berry attending the college football game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith too talented for AB, wonder what mid round LB he’s salivating over," this fan called out Browns GM Andrew Berry.
"No!! My goodnesssss, NO! Have enough respect for whoever is playing today to not ruin them by drafting them. Given these kids a chance in the NFL," a fan stated.
Ad
"get OUT of that house!" this fan exclaimed.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"mannings wont let Arch go there," another fan wrote.
"It’s early in the game but Arch Manning is not good," this fan stated.
"There is zero chance Arch Manning steps foot in Cleveland," a fan tweeted.

College Football insider makes bold claim about Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy odds

Arch Manning is the most popular college football athlete. The young quarterback has NFL royalty in his blood, being the nephew of two of the greatest NFL stars in history, Peyton and Eli Manning. Not only that, but he is also the grandson of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Archie Manning.

Ad

Insider Joel Katt believes it is the surname that is responsible for making Arch a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year. On Wednesday, Klatt said:

"It does not get any bigger than this, two of the best coaches in this sport, two of the best programs in this sport, and they are at the top of their game right now. Arch mania is upon us. I don't know if I've ever had this little experience and this much expectation on him.
Ad
"He's the Heisman favorite. Barely played last year. He's the Heisman favorite. Now, let's be fair, if his last name wasn't Manning, I doubt he would be the Heisman favorite."

With the Texas vs. Ohio game currently underway, it will be interesting to see which side walks out victorious.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications