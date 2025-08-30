"Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith too talented for AB": NFL fans react as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry, scout at Ohio State-Texas game

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry are scouting some talent while attending the Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday. Fans believe that the Browns' executives are in the Ohio Stadium to keep a close eye on two special players playing tonight.The star young players in question are Ohio's star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Texas' star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.Fans reacted to Haslam and Berry attending the college football game.&quot;Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith too talented for AB, wonder what mid round LB he’s salivating over,&quot; this fan called out Browns GM Andrew Berry.&quot;No!! My goodnesssss, NO! Have enough respect for whoever is playing today to not ruin them by drafting them. Given these kids a chance in the NFL,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;get OUT of that house!&quot; this fan exclaimed.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;mannings wont let Arch go there,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;It’s early in the game but Arch Manning is not good,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;There is zero chance Arch Manning steps foot in Cleveland,&quot; a fan tweeted.College Football insider makes bold claim about Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy oddsArch Manning is the most popular college football athlete. The young quarterback has NFL royalty in his blood, being the nephew of two of the greatest NFL stars in history, Peyton and Eli Manning. Not only that, but he is also the grandson of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Archie Manning.Insider Joel Katt believes it is the surname that is responsible for making Arch a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year. On Wednesday, Klatt said:&quot;It does not get any bigger than this, two of the best coaches in this sport, two of the best programs in this sport, and they are at the top of their game right now. Arch mania is upon us. I don't know if I've ever had this little experience and this much expectation on him.&quot;He's the Heisman favorite. Barely played last year. He's the Heisman favorite. Now, let's be fair, if his last name wasn't Manning, I doubt he would be the Heisman favorite.&quot;With the Texas vs. Ohio game currently underway, it will be interesting to see which side walks out victorious.