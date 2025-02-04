Arch Manning fails to make first team on ESPN's way-too-early All-America teams list for 2025

Arch Manning made the ESPN Way-Too-Early All-America team released on Monday. However, the quarterback was excluded from the first team ahead of his first season as Texas' starting quarterback.
Following an exciting 2024 college football season, which featured the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, there are a lot of expectations for the upcoming 2025 season. And ESPN decided to get things fired up with its All-America teams.
Ahead of Arch Manning on the first team was Clemson's Cade Klubnik. The 2024 season saw a more developed Klubnik, leading the Tigers to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a spot in the playoffs. More is expected from him next season.
The first team boasts notable names like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Caleb Downs. Other names include South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart and Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr.
Arch Manning headlines the second team, which boasts names like Georgia’s Oscar Delp, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Penn State's Kaytron Allen and Texas’ Colin Simmons.
ESPN Way-Too-Early All-America team ft. Arch Manning
First Team: Offense
QB - Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB - Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB - Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
WR - Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama
TE - Max Klare, Ohio State
OT - Francis Mauigoa, Miami
OG - Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C - Jake Slaughter - Florida
OG - Cayden Green, Missouri
OT - Spencer Fano, Utah
All-purpose - Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
Second Team: Offense
QB - Arch Manning, Texas
RB - Kaytron Allen, Penn State
RB - Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
WR - Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR - Nic Anderson, LSU
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OT - Kage Casey, Boise State
OG - Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
C - Brady Small, Army
OG - Bill Schrauth, Notre Dame
OT - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
All-purpose - Isaac Brown, Louisville
First Team: Defense
DE - T.J. Parker, Clemson
DT - Peter Woods, Clemson
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DE - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB- Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
CB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
CB - Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S - Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S - Rod Moore, Michigan
Second Team: Defense
DE - Colin Simmons, Texas
DT - Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL - Zane Durant, Penn State
DE - Mikail Kamara, Indiana
LB - Gabe Jacas, Illinois
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia
LB - Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB - Chandler Rivers, Duke
CB - D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
S - Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
S - Michael Taaffe, Texas
First Team: Special Teams
PK - Dominic Zvada, Michigan
P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
R - Barion Brown, LSU
Second Team: Special Teams
PK - Will Ferrin, BYU
P - Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
R - Kam Shanks, UAB
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.