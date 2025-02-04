Arch Manning fails to make first team on ESPN's way-too-early All-America teams list for 2025

Arch Manning made the ESPN Way-Too-Early All-America team released on Monday. However, the quarterback was excluded from the first team ahead of his first season as Texas' starting quarterback.

Following an exciting 2024 college football season, which featured the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, there are a lot of expectations for the upcoming 2025 season. And ESPN decided to get things fired up with its All-America teams.

Ahead of Arch Manning on the first team was Clemson's Cade Klubnik. The 2024 season saw a more developed Klubnik, leading the Tigers to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a spot in the playoffs. More is expected from him next season.

The first team boasts notable names like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Caleb Downs. Other names include South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart and Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr.

Arch Manning headlines the second team, which boasts names like Georgia’s Oscar Delp, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Penn State's Kaytron Allen and Texas’ Colin Simmons.

ESPN Way-Too-Early All-America team ft. Arch Manning

First Team: Offense

QB - Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB - Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

RB - Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

WR - Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama

TE - Max Klare, Ohio State

OT - Francis Mauigoa, Miami

OG - Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

C - Jake Slaughter - Florida

OG - Cayden Green, Missouri

OT - Spencer Fano, Utah

All-purpose - Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Second Team: Offense

QB - Arch Manning, Texas

RB - Kaytron Allen, Penn State

RB - Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

WR - Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR - Nic Anderson, LSU

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OT - Kage Casey, Boise State

OG - Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

C - Brady Small, Army

OG - Bill Schrauth, Notre Dame

OT - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

All-purpose - Isaac Brown, Louisville

First Team: Defense

DE - T.J. Parker, Clemson

DT - Peter Woods, Clemson

DL - LT Overton, Alabama

DE - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB - Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB- Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

CB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

CB - Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

S - Caleb Downs, Ohio State

S - Rod Moore, Michigan

Second Team: Defense

DE - Colin Simmons, Texas

DT - Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL - Zane Durant, Penn State

DE - Mikail Kamara, Indiana

LB - Gabe Jacas, Illinois

LB - CJ Allen, Georgia

LB - Aiden Fisher, Indiana

CB - Chandler Rivers, Duke

CB - D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

S - Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

S - Michael Taaffe, Texas

First Team: Special Teams

PK - Dominic Zvada, Michigan

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia

R - Barion Brown, LSU

Second Team: Special Teams

PK - Will Ferrin, BYU

P - Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

R - Kam Shanks, UAB

