"Arch Manning has been hyped up": Former Michigan QB makes thoughts clear on Texas vs Ohio State 2025 season opener

Arch Manning enters the 2025 season under heavy attention as the former No. 1 recruit and a projected first-round NFL draft pick. However, while his name recognition and family ties draw headlines, NFL personnel remain cautious, citing a lack of on-field experience at the college level.

Ad

During Tuesday’s episode of the “Crain & Company” podcast, former Michigan quarterback David Cone broke down the Texas-Ohio State season opener, calling it a key early test for the young quarterback.

“Arch Manning has been hyped up,” Cone said. “They [Texas] came back for a reason — to win the national championship. We saw the same thing the year before with Michigan. Seniors came back for a reason.” (Timestamp: 11:06)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Cone said Texas is in a similar position now, returning a veteran core after last year’s College Football Playoff loss. But with a new starting quarterback in Manning, questions remain.

“Arch Manning has been hyped as much as possible because of his last name and where he comes from,” Cone said. “How can he live up to it, and how much will they use him in the run game — especially when someone like Caleb Downs, who's going to come downhill and be able to affect the game?”

Ad

Cone noted the early line favors Ohio State and expects the spread to tighten:

"Buckeyes favored by three at home, Texas plus 120 on the money line," he said.

Meanwhile, he also addressed Ohio State’s quarterback situation. Early signs point to freshman Julian Sayin starting, but he lacks experience. A new offensive coordinator and new pieces at wide receiver, including Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Max Klare from Purdue, add another layer of uncertainty.

Ad

Is Arch Manning hyped up?

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Manning (Credits: IMAGN)

Arch Manning is projected to be an early pick in 2026 NFL mock drafts. Several projections list the Texas quarterback as a potential No. 1 overall selection.

Ad

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reviewed Manning’s 2024 tape and said the quarterback has the tools.

“His combination of prototypical size, mobility, an excellent release, and his natural accuracy, it’s all there for him to be a great player,” he wrote (per The McShay Report).

Some NFL college scouting directors remain cautious. One said the evaluation is incomplete, citing a limited number of live reps and a lack of consistent command over the offense.

Ad

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray also questioned the projection. He pointed to Manning’s role behind Quinn Ewers at Texas and said Manning still needs to prove himself in games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Manning told ESPN that he views the attention as premature, adding that he hasn’t produced enough to justify autograph requests or photo ops.

Also Read: Arch Manning projected to give Shedeur Sanders competition at Browns in 2026 per latest mock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.